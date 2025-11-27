What you need to know

New One UI 8.5 code reveals a fresh “Super Fast Charging 3.0” label tied to Samsung's rumored charging speed upgrades for the Galaxy S26 series.

This new branding strongly correlates with rumors of the Galaxy S26 Ultra featuring a significant boost to 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.

The upgrade is expected to dramatically cut down top-up times, potentially reaching 70% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

For years, Samsung fans have watched other brands pull ahead in charging speeds. While other Android flagships embraced triple-digit wattage, the Galaxy S series seemed content to linger at 45W. That's changing soon, if previous leaks and rumors are anything to go by, and we now have new information about the new branding that will mark this power-up.

New findings inside early One UI 8.5 firmware, uncovered by Android Authority, reveal a charging system labeled “Super Fast Charging 3.0." Earlier rumors claimed the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature significant charging upgrades, with 60W wired and 25W wireless charging, and this new branding may be tied to those upgrades.

For a company that has stubbornly stuck to 45W speeds on its flagships while competitors sprinted toward 80W, 100W, and beyond, this is the strongest sign yet that Samsung knows it needs to catch up.

Samsung’s Ultra models have used the same 45W “Super Fast Charging 2.0” branding since the S22 Ultra, even as more affordable Android phones adopted much faster standards. That meant Galaxy owners were stuck with longer top-up times if they used their phones heavily.

Internal proof

Over the past few months, leaks suggested the S26 Ultra would finally get an upgrade, but nothing looked concrete until this new charging label appeared buried in Samsung’s own software. The internal code shows a higher charging “level” than the current 45W tier, and that’s hard to interpret as anything other than Samsung preparing to push past its long-standing limit.

While these numbers aren’t as high as those of some other brands, Galaxy users could finally get a faster charging experience. A reliable leaker previously said that it might be possible to reach 70% to 80% in about 30 minutes and cut down the time for a full charge, as long as Samsung manages heat and power well.

Galaxy owners have complained about slow charging for at least three generations, so an upgrade like this would be welcome news for long-time users. And while it’s not official yet, the firmware code leaves little doubt. If the S26 Ultra really jumps to 60W, Samsung won’t suddenly win the fast-charging race, but it will finally stop losing it by default.