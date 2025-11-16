Samsung's Galaxy S26 series may finally boost charging speeds for a faster user experience

What you need to know

Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature significant charging upgrades with 60W wired and 25W wireless speeds.

This could be the first wireless charging speed enhancement in nearly six years, enhancing all upcoming Galaxy models.

Galaxy S26 series expected to launch in late January 2026, dropping the Edge model for the Plus variant.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra could redefine fast charging, with leaks revealing upgrades to 60W wired and 25W wireless speeds for flagship models. This pivotal shift marks a long-awaited enhancement in Samsung’s charging capabilities since 2017.

Previous leaks have revealed that Samsung will finally give the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra a significant charging upgrade, bumping the wired charging speed from 45W to 60W. While this still won't match the blazing speeds of the OnePlus 15 or Chinese flagships like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra or Oppo Find X9 Pro, it's still a welcome improvement. Now, a new leak suggests that wireless charging speeds will also get a boost.

According to a report from Korean outlet ET News (via @Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung is planning to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with up to 25W fast wireless charging. The baseline Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to get upgrades too, reportedly supporting up to 20W wireless charging.

Samsung could raise both wired and wireless speeds

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Previously, all Galaxy models supported up to 15W wireless charging, but the report claims all upcoming models will feature faster speeds next year. This would mark the first time in nearly six years that Samsung has upgraded wireless charging speeds, which would certainly be a welcome change.

It's not yet known whether the phones will support Qi2 charging speeds (which offer up to 25W maximum) or include a built-in magnetic ring similar to the Pixel 10 series. However, given Samsung recently introduced its own MagSafe-style chargers, it's likely we'll see both Qi2 magnets and faster charging supported.

Plenty has leaked about the Galaxy S26 series in recent weeks. The lineup was initially rumored for a February 2026 launch, but a recent leak suggests it will arrive in late January instead. We also got our first look at the Galaxy S26 Plus after Samsung reportedly dropped the Galaxy S26 Edge in favor of the Plus model due to weak sales of the S25 Edge.

A lot could still change before the official launch in about two months, but we are finally starting to see the Galaxy S26 series take shape.