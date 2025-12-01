What you need to know

Samsung may add new "Super fast wireless charging" to the Galaxy S26 series based on One UI 8.5 evidence.

Leaks suggest the S26 Ultra could reach 25W wireless charging, while S26 and S26 Plus may hit around 20W.

The upgrade could cut charging times by up to 40% but Samsung hasn't confirmed exact speeds yet.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is just a couple of months away, and a new leak suggests that "Super fast wireless charging" might finally be coming to the new flagship lineup.

A number of leaks about the Galaxy S26 series have already revealed plenty, including a new 3x telephoto lens, a refreshed Black color variant, and a slimmer, lighter design. A recent leak claimed Samsung might increase wired charging speeds to 60W, and now another leak hints that improved wireless charging speeds are also on the way.

As reported by Android Authority, the source code of the new One UI 8.5 build contains references to "Super fast wireless charging." Earlier, the source code only mentioned "Wireless charging" and "Fast wireless charging," which correspond to 5-10W and 15W wireless charging respectively. The new "Super fast wireless charging" label has never appeared before.

This suggests Samsung is preparing a major wireless charging upgrade for the Galaxy S26 series. There's no mention of exact speeds yet, but we expect "Super fast wireless charging" to fall somewhere in the 20-25W range.

A long overdue bump to Samsung's charging speeds

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung has been preparing for Qi2 support on the S26 series for a while. There's still no confirmation on whether the Galaxy S26 lineup will support Qi2 natively, but Samsung has been making moves in that direction.

The company launched new Qi2 wireless chargers in the U.S. earlier this year, while earlier leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 25W wireless charging while the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus could reach 20W.

This upgrade would reportedly reduce charging times by up to 40%, but there's still no official confirmation from the brand. Details will likely arrive closer to launch or when Samsung officially unveils the series.

That said, even though these leaked speeds aren't "Super fast" compared to devices like the OnePlus 15 and other flagships, that support up to 50W wireless charging, it would still be a huge upgrade for Samsung's flagship lineup.

