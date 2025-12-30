OnePlus' $400 tablet arrives in the US with a solid launch deal

What you need to know

OnePlus is officially selling the Pad Go 2 in the U.S. for $400, with early buyers getting a free folio case or stylus.

The 12.1-inch 120Hz LCD is the standout, offering high brightness and smooth scrolling that punch above its class.

Expandable storage is back, with up to 256GB onboard plus a microSD slot.

OnePlus is finally bringing one of its most affordable tablets to the U.S., and it’s aimed at people who want a clean Android tablet experience without paying flagship prices.

You can now pick up the OnePlus Pad Go 2 from the company’s website for $400. If you buy it before the end of the year, you can choose a free folio case or a free stylus with your purchase.

At a glance, you’re getting a familiar OnePlus design language wrapped around a more budget-friendly core. The Pad Go 2 features a slim aluminum body, slim bezels, and a large display built for streaming, browsing, and light productivity.

The screen itself is a big selling point. You’re staring at a massive 12.1-inch LCD display that cranks up to a 120Hz refresh rate. With 900 nits of peak brightness, you can use it even outside on a sunny day, which is unusual for tablets in this price range. While it’s not OLED, it should still work well for daily use.

Solid mid-range specs

Inside, OnePlus replaced the older Helio G99 with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra. It won’t outperform a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but for streaming, light work, and casual gaming, it does the job well.

You’re also getting 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which you can expand via a microSD slot. That last part is a dying feature, so seeing it here is a genuine win for media hoarders.

This tablet has a 10,050mAh battery, which is much larger than the 8,000mAh battery in the first-gen OnePlus Pad Go. OnePlus says it can last for over 50 hours of music or 15 hours of video.

The software is a strong point for the Pad Go 2. It comes with OxygenOS for tablets, which includes split-screen multitasking, floating windows, and better app scaling than standard Android on large screens.

If you already have a OnePlus phone, features like quick file sharing and synced notifications help the tablet fit smoothly into your setup.