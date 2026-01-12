OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 15R: All about battery life

OnePlus made sweeping changes with the OnePlus 15 series — here's the model you should buy.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 15R: Design and display

OnePlus 15R review on Android Central

Both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R use the design language introduced on last year's OnePlus 13T/S. It's kind of an iPhone clone, ditching OnePlus' iconic circular camera housing and curved design in favor of a flat, boxy chassis. To many OnePlus fans, this is a downgrade. The squircle camera arrangement and rectangular build on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R do little to differentiate these models from competitors.

From a durability standpoint, OnePlus is still an industry leader. It supports the standard IP68 water- and dust-resistance ratings we commonly see on Android phones, but adds the rarer IP69 and IP69K certifications, too. These add high-pressure and high-temperature liquid resistance in addition to protection against submersion. In layman's terms, these phones should survive a dishwasher run, though that's all in theory, and we wouldn't recommend trying it yourself.

Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covers the front of each model, but the back material varies by color. Some colorways use a plastic back, and others use a Gorilla Glass 7i back.

OnePlus 15 testing on Android Central

Aligning with the new design language, the displays on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are completely flat. The flagship OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED screen that tops out at a higher 165Hz refresh rate than its predecessor in some situations, like while playing select games. However, that comes at the expense of resolution. It has a 1.5K resolution (1272 x 2772 pixels) with a pixel density of 450 pixels-per-inch (ppi).

The screen size of the OnePlus 15R is slightly larger, but shares the same pixel density as the OnePlus 15. It uses a 6.83-inch OLED display panel with a 1272 x 2800 resolution. Like its flagship companion, the OnePlus 15R peaks at 165Hz in select situations. Both phones have a high brightness mode that tops out at 1,800 nits.

A OnePlus 15R with a Flux Themes forest wallpaper on the lockscreen

Neither the OnePlus 15 nor the OnePlus 15R have the classic OnePlus Alert Slider. Instead, they have a customizable "Plus Key," and it's similar to the Action button on iPhones.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 15R: Hardware and specs