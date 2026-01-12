OnePlus 15R View at OnePlus View at OnePlus View at OnePlus Check Amazon Overpriced midranger There's no other way to put it — the OnePlus 15R is $100 more expensive than its predecessor while losing a few things that made the OnePlus 13R great. It's a fast performer with extra-long battery life, but omissions like a telephoto lens or a unique design seriously hurt this phone's appeal. Pros Large and bright display

With the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus completely changed its strategy and positioning for midrange and flagship smartphones. Gone are classic staples like the OnePlus design language, Hasselblad image processing, and the Alert Slider. Instead, you get an iPhone-inspired chassis, a new OnePlus DetailMax processing engine, and a focus on gaming and long battery life. There are some unfortunate downgrades, too, like subpar camera hardware and lower-resolution displays.

Still, if you want the newest and most powerful OnePlus phones, you'll be choosing between the midrange OnePlus 15R and the flagship OnePlus 15. The former costs $699, while the latter costs $899. With no 16GB RAM option for the OnePlus 15R, the gap between the midrange and flagship OnePlus phones is narrowing in 2026. If you're on the fence between these two models, here's everything you need to know about them.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 15R: Design and display

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R use the design language introduced on last year's OnePlus 13T/S. It's kind of an iPhone clone, ditching OnePlus' iconic circular camera housing and curved design in favor of a flat, boxy chassis. To many OnePlus fans, this is a downgrade. The squircle camera arrangement and rectangular build on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R do little to differentiate these models from competitors.

From a durability standpoint, OnePlus is still an industry leader. It supports the standard IP68 water- and dust-resistance ratings we commonly see on Android phones, but adds the rarer IP69 and IP69K certifications, too. These add high-pressure and high-temperature liquid resistance in addition to protection against submersion. In layman's terms, these phones should survive a dishwasher run, though that's all in theory, and we wouldn't recommend trying it yourself.

Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covers the front of each model, but the back material varies by color. Some colorways use a plastic back, and others use a Gorilla Glass 7i back.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Aligning with the new design language, the displays on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are completely flat. The flagship OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 6.78-inch OLED screen that tops out at a higher 165Hz refresh rate than its predecessor in some situations, like while playing select games. However, that comes at the expense of resolution. It has a 1.5K resolution (1272 x 2772 pixels) with a pixel density of 450 pixels-per-inch (ppi).

The screen size of the OnePlus 15R is slightly larger, but shares the same pixel density as the OnePlus 15. It uses a 6.83-inch OLED display panel with a 1272 x 2800 resolution. Like its flagship companion, the OnePlus 15R peaks at 165Hz in select situations. Both phones have a high brightness mode that tops out at 1,800 nits.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Neither the OnePlus 15 nor the OnePlus 15R have the classic OnePlus Alert Slider. Instead, they have a customizable "Plus Key," and it's similar to the Action button on iPhones.

OnePlus 15 vs. OnePlus 15R: Hardware and specs