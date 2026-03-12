Which Samsung Galaxy S26 model should you buy?

Click for next article

For the past several years, Samsung has debuted its Galaxy S phones in a three-tier structure, and the Galaxy S26 family is no different. The smaller Galaxy S26 sports the lowest price, while the Galaxy S26 Plus delivers a near-identical experience with a larger screen and battery. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands on its own, with unique features and the highest price of all three models.

But pricing is a little different this year compared to the past few. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus have received a $100 price increase, while the S26 Ultra stays at the same price as last year's model. Regardless of which model you choose, all three come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor (yes, that's a mouthful) and ultra-fast UFS 4.0 speed storage. All models even come in the same base colors (Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White).

That means all three models will feel equally snappy and look equally snazzy, so there's no need to pay more if you're just looking for a top-performing phone. But if you're looking for something else — be it a larger battery, faster charging, more powerful cameras, or even the new Privacy Display — read on to learn which model is best for you.

At a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Memory 12GB 12GB 12GB or 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Front Camera 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Rear Camera 1 50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8 50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8 200MP (wide), OIS, f/1.4 Rear Camera 2 12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚ 12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚ 50MP (ultrawide) f/1.9, FOV 120˚ Rear Camera 3 10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 10MP (telephoto), OIS, f/2.4, 3x Optical Zoom, FOV 36˚ Rear Camera 4 — — 50MP (telephoto), OIS, f/2.9, 5x Optical Zoom Battery 4,300 mAh 4,900 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W (wired), 15W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless) 45W (wired), 20W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless) 60W (wired), 25W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6 Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum IP68, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum Dimensions 71.7 x 149.6 x 7.2 mm 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 mm 78.1 x 163.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 167 grams 190 grams 214 grams Software One UI 8.5 w/Android 16 One UI 8.5 w/Android 16 One UI 8.5 w/Android 16 Colors Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold

The base Galaxy S26

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The smallest Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at $899.99 for the model with 256GB of storage. That might seem like $100 more than last year, but that's mainly because Samsung is no longer selling the cheaper 128GB model. The Galaxy S26 with 512GB of storage goes for $1,099.99 as of the March 2026 launch.

Sticking with the base model gets you the smallest screen and the smallest-sized phone, which is something lots of people want. Big phones can be great for certain things, but there's nothing quite like a phone that fits in your pocket without giving your leg a bruise (or falling out the second you move too much).

The base Galaxy S26 doesn't get very many improvements over the base Galaxy S25, so upgrading to it only real