Which Samsung Galaxy S26 model should you buy?
The familial resemblance is even more uncanny this year, but the choice remains the same.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
For the past several years, Samsung has debuted its Galaxy S phones in a three-tier structure, and the Galaxy S26 family is no different. The smaller Galaxy S26 sports the lowest price, while the Galaxy S26 Plus delivers a near-identical experience with a larger screen and battery. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands on its own, with unique features and the highest price of all three models.
But pricing is a little different this year compared to the past few. The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus have received a $100 price increase, while the S26 Ultra stays at the same price as last year's model. Regardless of which model you choose, all three come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor (yes, that's a mouthful) and ultra-fast UFS 4.0 speed storage. All models even come in the same base colors (Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White).
That means all three models will feel equally snappy and look equally snazzy, so there's no need to pay more if you're just looking for a top-performing phone. But if you're looking for something else — be it a larger battery, faster charging, more powerful cameras, or even the new Privacy Display — read on to learn which model is best for you.
At a glance
Category
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Display
6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Memory
12GB
12GB
12GB or 16GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Front Camera
12MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
Rear Camera 1
50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8
50MP (wide), OIS f/1.8
200MP (wide), OIS, f/1.4
Rear Camera 2
12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚
12MP (ultrawide), f/2.2, FOV 120˚
50MP (ultrawide) f/1.9, FOV 120˚
Rear Camera 3
10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4
10MP (telephoto), 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4
10MP (telephoto), OIS, f/2.4, 3x Optical Zoom, FOV 36˚
Rear Camera 4
—
—
50MP (telephoto), OIS, f/2.9, 5x Optical Zoom
Battery
4,300 mAh
4,900 mAh
5,000 mAh
Charging
25W (wired), 15W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless)
45W (wired), 20W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless)
60W (wired), 25W (Qi wireless), 4.5W (reverse wireless)
Connectivity
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 6
Biometrics
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition
Ingress Protection
IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum
IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum
IP68, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Aluminum
Dimensions
71.7 x 149.6 x 7.2 mm
75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 mm
78.1 x 163.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight
167 grams
190 grams
214 grams
Software
One UI 8.5 w/Android 16
One UI 8.5 w/Android 16
One UI 8.5 w/Android 16
Colors
Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White
Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold
Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White
Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold
Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White
Online exclusive: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold
The base Galaxy S26
The smallest Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at $899.99 for the model with 256GB of storage. That might seem like $100 more than last year, but that's mainly because Samsung is no longer selling the cheaper 128GB model. The Galaxy S26 with 512GB of storage goes for $1,099.99 as of the March 2026 launch.
Sticking with the base model gets you the smallest screen and the smallest-sized phone, which is something lots of people want. Big phones can be great for certain things, but there's nothing quite like a phone that fits in your pocket without giving your leg a bruise (or falling out the second you move too much).
The base Galaxy S26 doesn't get very many improvements over the base Galaxy S25, so upgrading to it only real