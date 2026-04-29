Which Motorola Razr 2026 color should you buy?

Click for next article

The Motorola Razr 2026 comes in four colorways, just like its predecessor did. Motorola kept some of the old shades, but the brand also introduced a few new ones with the Razr 2026. From sober beige options to sparkling blingy variants, the Razr 2026 has a color for everyone to cherish and take delight in. Here are all four colorways available with this Motorola foldable model in all their glory.

Motorola did a fine job with the Razr 2026 color range

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Motorola Razr 2026 - PANTONE Bright White View at Motorola Glitz and glamour The PANTONE Bright White variant of the Motorola Razr 2026 seems to be inspired by diamonds or icicles. Its geometric shapes sparkle in the light, glinting off light in a glamorous manner. This is one eye-catching finish that definitely demands attention. Motorola Razr 2026 - PANTONE Violet Ice View at Motorola A soft look The Motorola Razr 2026 in PANTONE Violet Ice is a cool-toned, light shade of purple. It is almost lavender or a pale pink in some lighting. The unique wave-like texture reflects light at different angles, adding depth and dimension. Motorola Razr 2026 - PANTONE Hematite View at Motorola Beige but not boring PANTONE Hematite is described as a neutral gray, but in all honestly, this Motorola Razr 2026 colorway is closer to an intriguing beige more than it is to a boring gray hue. It has a woven texture that adds grip. Motorola Razr 2026 - PANTONE Sporting Green View at Motorola Green jewel Missing the bright, fresh Spring Bud color variant from the Razr 2025? You'll adore the Motorola Razr 2026 in PANTONE Sporting Green, which is a very similar bright emerald color. This colorway also has a patterned, textured back that adds more character to it.

The Motorola Razr 2026 comes in four very different colorways

Each of the colors of the Motorola Razr 2026 are very unlike each other, though you might notice the return of two shades from the Motorola Razr 2025 colorways. Sporting Green is close to Spring Bud and Hematite resembles Lightest Sky quite a bit, but their finishes and hues are a tad different.

Unlike other brands, Motorola decided to offer the same 8GB/128GB memory options with all four Razr 2026 colors. This means you can pick the color of your liking without any reservations or concerns.

The most striking colorway with the Razr 2026 is undoubtedly the sparkly Bright White variant. The geometric square pattern combines with the sparkle and white paint job look spectacular. If there's one signature color that immediately identifies your Motorola foldable as the Razr 2026, it's definitely Bright White.

If you're not keen on drawing so much attention to your phone or don't want the tedious task of keeping a white phone clean, there are plenty of darker options available. Green lovers will adore the fresh Sporting Green option. Those who prefer a more subtle aesthetic will feel drawn towards Violet Ice. And if you're a no-nonsense businessperson looking for a mature look, Hematite is the one for you.