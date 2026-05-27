Motorola slid affiliate codes into your Amazon orders, now states this was 'unintended'
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By Nickolas Diaz published
What was done is very reminiscent of what Honey did with shopping.
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What you need to know
- Motorola was accused of slipping an affiliate link to users' Amazon purchases when using the app, discovered on its recent 2026 foldables.
- Another report states that the company would briefly throw users into a fake website link (and use a false affiliate code) from a real fashion influencer who utilizes neither.
- Motorola delivered a statement to Android Central, stating that this issue was "unintended" and that it has worked "quickly" to resolve it.
There's been some questionable activity from Motorola recently regarding its interactions with your Amazon purchases.
This issue was first reported on the Android subreddit by a user with a Razr Ultra 2026. According to their report, the pre-installed "Smart Feed" app supposedly slips into shopping apps to "steal affiliate revenue" (via TechRadar). In practice, the user states that opening the Amazon app on their phone would "instead open the browser and send me to some sketchy looking url, which then redirects to amazon.com with an affiliate code."