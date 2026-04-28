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What you need to know

A lawsuit was filed recently, alleging Amazon has engaged in "software tethering," which causes a device's core functions to diminish if support runs out.

The plaintiff behind this lawsuit says they were forced to purchase an entirely new Fire TV Stick in 2024 after their first in 2018, stating Amazon can "shorten" a device's lifespan at will.

Further comments about this lawsuit have yet to be made.

Amazon is reportedly on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit in April regarding its older Fire TV Sticks and their performance.

Highlighted by Top Class Action, the lawsuit alleges Amazon has engaged in "software tethering," meaning when software support is cut, so too will the Fire TV Stick first and second-gen products (via CNET). Adding to this, the lawsuit says that Amazon has it within its control to "limit or discontinue" features after purchase. It argues that this can diminish the Fire TV Stick's overall functionality.

The driving force behind this lawsuit is plaintiff Bill Merewhuader. The plaintiff argues that not only did Amazon "limit" its product's performance, but it failed to mention that its product's functionality could "be eliminated" before the end of its "useful life." As a result, Merewhuader states their device slowed dramatically and ultimately became "inoperable." After purchasing a Fire TV Stick 2nd-Gen in 2018, Merewhuader says they were forced to purchase another iteration in 2024 after the previous "became unusable."

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