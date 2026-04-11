Your Amazon Luna library is about to get a lot more restricted

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What you need to know

Amazon Luna has pulled the plug on individual game purchases and removed third-party store integrations like GOG, Ubisoft, and EA.

You have until June 10, 2026, to play your purchased or linked titles. After that, they vanish from the Luna platform entirely.

You have a narrow 90-day window after the June 10 cutoff to download your game save data before it's gone for good.

Amazon Luna is changing direction, which may frustrate long-time users. If you’ve relied on Luna to access your Ubisoft or GOG games in one place, things are about to get much more limited.

The company has removed individual game purchases, third-party stores, and outside subscriptions from Luna. If you bought games like Assassin’s Creed or connected your GOG or EA library, you can play those titles until June 10, 2026. After that, they’ll no longer be available on Luna.

Luna started as a mix of subscription service and a store where you could buy games or link your Ubisoft, GOG, and EA libraries. In a customer support page, Amazon said it will stop selling subscriptions to Ubisoft Plus and Jackbox through Luna. These will automatically cancel after your current billing cycle unless you take action.

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Save your progress

What about the games you bought? Amazon says all purchases are final and there won’t be any refunds. You’ll still have the license with the original publisher, but you’ll need to play those games on your own device or another cloud service.

For your game save data, you have 90 days after June 10 to download it. Keep in mind that cross-platform compatibility depends on the publisher.

It’s no surprise that users are upset. As one Reddit user put it: “This is official end of Luna imo. Whatever it will be from this point forward is nothing that it started as.”

This move is similar to what Google Stadia did before it shut down, although Amazon says it’s still committed to Luna.

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After June 10, affected users will get an email offering a free month of Luna Premium, which usually costs $9.99 per month. This is Amazon’s way of making up for the changes. But if you bought games expecting to keep cloud access, your choices are limited: you have two months to finish your games or download your save files.

Android Central's Take

Subscriptions bring steady income, and Amazon clearly prefers that model. But calling these changes an “improvement” is misleading. Taking away the option to own games doesn’t add value. The free month of Premium is just a small consolation. For now, make the most of your two months, and in the future, consider using GeForce Now or building your own budget PC. At least those options don’t have an expiration date set by a tech giant.