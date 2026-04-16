I'm pleasantly surprised by what NVIDIA GeForce Now costs in India

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NVIDIA just launched GeForce Now in India, and I got early access to the cloud gaming service ahead of its debut in the country. If you don't want to invest in a gaming machine and are interested in trying out cloud gaming, GeForce Now is the obvious choice in India, and now is the best time to get started with the service.

That's because NVIDIA is being pretty aggressive with its pricing in India; GeForce Now starts at just ₹999 ($11) for the Performance tier, and the good news is that this is the 90-day plan. That means you're basically paying just ₹333 ($3.5) a month to use the service in the country, and that's a steal.

It's a similar story with the Ultimate tier, which costs ₹1,999 ($21) for 90 days. Again, that means you're shelling out just ₹666 ($7) a month to get the best of NVIDIA's cloud gaming platform, and that's just a third of what the same plan costs in the U.S. at $20 a month. Oh, and you can also buy 200GB of persistent storage as an add-on at just ₹299 ($3.20), and this also has a 90-day validity.

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Clearly, NVIDIA is looking to make inroads into India's burgeoning gaming market, and the easiest way to do that is to undercut its rivals — which it is doing in a big way. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan comes out to ₹1,389 ($15) a month, and with GeForce Now costing less than half, there's no doubt that gamers will inevitably gravitate towards NVIDIA's option.

The caveat here is that NVIDIA says these are "introductory prices" as GeForce Now is technically launching in beta, and as of now, there's no telling how long the current pricing structure would last. Additionally, while NVIDIA provides a free plan in other countries, that isn't going live in India right now — the brand says it will be available in the coming weeks.

Even with an inevitable price hike down the line when the service exits beta, the introductory pricing is good enough that it makes sense to try out GeForce Now even if you're moderately interested in cloud gaming. Having tested the service extensively, I still can't get believe just how convenient it is to play my games on any device — all that's needed is a controller, and a decent internet connection. If you're interested in knowing more about what the service has to offer in India, you should take a look at my GeForce Now review.