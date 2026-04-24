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What you need to know

Samsung's XR glasses, Project Haean, reportedly appeared in One UI 9's code, and there are talks about its launch again.

The appearance was barebones, only accompanied by its model number, as well as two others, which could be "variants."

Rumors about Project Haean were plentiful in 2025, with some suggesting its specs could include transition lenses, a in-lens display, speakers, multiple cameras, and more.

It's been a while since Samsung's XR glasses made any headlines, and this one suggests its development could net an eventual launch this year.

A dive into the depths of One UI 9 by tipster AssembleDebug (Android Authority) unearthed a surprising mention of Samsung's Project Haean smart glasses. Supposedly, it carries the model number "SM-O500." The tipster states that One UI 9's code was packed full of Samsung's XR projects, such as its Galaxy XR headset, which holds an entirely different model number.

However, it was stated that there are two other model numbers present, which could also be "variants" of a different pair of smart glasses. Aside from this brief mention, the tipster couldn't find much else about the product.

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If we were to guess, this is likely the calm before the storm. There have been instances where a Samsung model number has appeared, followed by an illustration for explanatory purposes later on. This could happen, as the publication theorizes that a launch could take place sometime in 2026.

Looks like it's back

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Project Haean was discussed extensively in 2025, with rumors alleging that Samsung was working on a pair of Android XR glasses to rival Meta's Ray-Bans. Early leaks suggested the device could weigh roughly 50 grams with multiple cameras, respond to gestures/facial recognition, and complete payments. Galaxy AI is expected to power the device and display information on its HUD (display), while also producing sound through its frame.

It was reported last year that Samsung was taking a long look at Project Haean to ensure they are comfortable to wear. What's interesting about this new leak is that another rumor last year claimed the device could bear model number SM-O500P. This "P" addition was mentioned by AssembleDebug this week, but as a model "variant." Rumors suspected the glasses would lack mobile data, but would feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. Project Haean was expected to debut last year, but that didn't happen.

With rumors coming back—with a model number in One UI 9 to boot—maybe 2026 is the year.