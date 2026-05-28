'X by Xreal' wants everyone in on AR glasses, launches entry-level pair for gamers, movie-lovers
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By Nickolas Diaz published
Xreal's sub-brand is targeting the entry-level market with a pair of AR glasses for cheap.
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What you need to know
- Xreal debuts its entry-level sub-brand, X by Xreal (XBX), which debuts with its first pair of AR glasses, the a01.
- XBX highlights these glasses as a pair that's for gamers and movie-lovers, as its displays remain consistent with detailed, vibrant content when on-the-go or laying down.
- The a01 also support interchangeable lenses and customizable front-frames.
- XBX launched the a01 first in China; however, they will come to the U.S. in July for $299.
Xreal looks to solve an entry-level AR market problem by introducing its new sub-brand and its first pair of smart glasses.
The company has introduced X by Xreal, otherwise known as XBX. This sub-brand isn't empty-handed in its debut this week, as a press release states the a01 AR glasses launch. XBX states the a01 features a 1,600nit HDR10 ultra-bright display. What's more, these glasses support 14 levels of brightness, so consumers can adjust their screen for comfort. XBX has combined this bright display with dual-layer MicroOLED screens and a "dedicated