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What you need to know

Xreal detailed its major nebulaOS 2.0 update this week for the Beam Pro, refining its spatial experience with 3D icons and a refined control center for the launcher.

The Beam Pro's 3D SBS (side-by-side) support covers "mainstream" streaming apps, browsers, and more.

Earlier this year, Xreal and ASUS showed off the ROG Xreal R1 AR gaming glasses to take gaming on handhelds, PCs, and consoles to a new level.

Xreal's latest OS update is rolling out for users with a Beam Pro, bringing a major revamp for its spatial experience and more.

Xreal shared the contents of its latest update in a press release, which involves nebulaOS 2.0 arriving on the Beam Pro. The company highlights this as its most "significant" update yet, and that might ring true with this new spatial experience launcher. Xreal states the launcher has been given 3D icons and an updated control center "for a more immersive, intuitive environment." In its patch notes on Reddit, the 3D icons are lively, reacting to the user's presence amidst a cleaner UI.

How users interact with the Beam Pro's UI has been reworked. Xreal states it has optimized the control panel layouts, added "Broad View" for tablet-mode, and included three-level content scaling. If you're looking for depth in your AR days, nebulaOS 2.0 adds 3D SBS (side-by-side) support.

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This enables users to view 3D content in "mainstream" streaming apps, browsers, and cloud storage services. Screen-recording takes a step up this week. Xreal says it has cleaned up the feature's algorithms, which should facilitate clearer captures with enhanced smoothness. Finally, as you'd expect with all major patches, Xreal is rolling out a few fixes for bugs within its nebulaOS for Beam Pro users.

Beam me up, Xreal

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you've never seen the Xreal Beam Pro before, it's a companion device that works with the brand's AR glasses. The Beam Pro will be two years old this June. It launched at a $200 price point, with the ability to turn Play Store apps into 3D experiences. That's not all it can do, as Xreal highlighted its dual 50MP for 3D photos and videos. The Beam Pro pairs well with the company's Air and Air 2 (Pro and Ultra) glasses through a USB-C connection.

It packs a little more punch for its AR experiences, especially from a 3D perspective. What also might pack a bunch is the Xreal and ASUS partnership we first heard about early in January. The two showed off the ROG Xreal R1 AR gaming glasses with a low-latency FHD display for handhelds, PCs, and consoles. These glasses can also connect to the ROG Ally. The ROG Xreal R1 AR can project a 171-inch virtual display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Android Central's Take

The Xreal Beam Pro looks like a phone, but its uses are more functional. You're probably going to want an actual phone for scrolling, but it truly shines once those apps you've chosen are on your glasses. To facilitate a 3D experience across most mainstream apps is pretty cool, but Xreal makes it known that it's not going to magically turn 2D content 3D. Content does have to be in its SBS 3D format if users want to enjoy that. Still, for what it's worth, it's an enticing feature for tech-lovers.