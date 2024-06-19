Xreal's new AR glass companion brings Android apps to life in 3D

What you need to know

Priced at $200, the Xreal Beam Pro turns Play Store apps into 3D experiences when used with Xreal's AR glasses.

It works seamlessly with Xreal Air and Xreal Air 2 (Pro and Ultra models) via USB-C, transforming them into spatial computers.

The device is equipped with dual 50MP cameras for 3D images and videos, and dual USB-C ports for simultaneous charging and connection.

Xreal has introduced the Beam Pro, its newest AR product. But it's not another pair of AR glasses like before. Instead, it's an improved version of the Xreal Beam that tackles all the issues with the earlier model.

At this week's Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Southern California, Xreal unveiled the Xreal Beam Pro. Priced at $200, this device turns Google Play Store apps into 3D experiences when used with Xreal's AR glasses.

The Beam Pro works with both the Xreal Air and Xreal Air 2, including the Pro and Ultra models. Just connect via USB-C to USB-C, and these AR glasses turn into powerful spatial computers, running on Android 14 with Xreal's own NebulaOS on top.

(Image credit: Xreal)

Xreal notes that the Beam Pro is the first AR device to seamlessly connect with the Play Store, letting users explore and enjoy a vast array of content in 3D environments.

The device might look like a regular Android phone, but it's packed with features specifically for AR. Under the hood, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon spatial companion processor.

It also sports a 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080 LCD display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. You can choose between 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and it offers 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Xreal Beam Pro is more than just a companion device. Its touchscreen serves as a control center, letting you manage the visuals in your Xreal glasses. Plus, it still works like a regular smartphone screen, allowing you to handle Play Store apps and change your settings with ease.

But it stands out from regular smartphones with its dedicated focus on AR. Unlike typical phones, it features dual 50MP cameras designed to capture 3D images and spatial videos. It also comes with dual USB-C ports, so you can charge the device and connect your Xreal glasses simultaneously.

(Image credit: Xreal)

The Beam Pro offers Wi-Fi 6 support and packs a 4300mAh battery. It will be available for a base price of $199, with shipments set to begin in mid-July.

Although future competition is uncertain, Xreal is on a mission to make AR accessible to everyone. The Beam Pro, with its affordable price, exemplifies this goal. This could be the tipping point that brings AR technology out of the niche market and into the mainstream.

That said, it's too soon to tell if intense competition is coming to the AR glasses market, but Xreal is clearly on a mission to make its augmented reality glasses accessible to everyone.

(Image credit: Xreal)

Unlike Meta, which is having trouble filling its app store, Xreal provides direct access to the vast library of Play Store apps in 3D, putting them at the forefront of the AR app ecosystem.

Additionally, Google's recent showcase of AR glasses at this year's I/O conference suggests it's also ramping up its focus on AR, which could lead to more competition.