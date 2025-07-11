Smart glasses on a Nintendo Switch 2? You only need $98 on Prime Day to make it work

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a phenomenal system with lots of upgrades over the original model, but some people are unhappy with the LCD screen on the system. While Nintendo doesn't sell an OLED-equipped model yet, you can get an OLED on the go when using a pair of smart glasses, but you'll need this clever battery pack to get the job done.

Thankfully, the Viture Pro Mobile Dock is on sale for $98.10 on the last day of Prime Day, which ends Friday, July 11. This 10,000mAh battery pack has a set of special USB-C ports that trick the Switch 2 into thinking it's docked to a TV, unlocking the full power of the system and making it possible to play it on a pair of OLED-equipped smart glasses. Not only that, but this supports two smart glasses at a time, so you and someone else can play at the same time with a giant virtual OLED.

See, with most handheld systems, you can just plug smart glasses into the USB-C port and your system thinks it's docked, but not the Switch 2. Nintendo locked down the USB-C port on this system just as with the original Switch, but Viture cleverly designed the Mobile Dock to work with Nintendo's security, making this the only way to play on a Switch 2 with smart glasses.

Viture Pro Mobile Dock: was $129 now $98.10 at Amazon. Plug the Viture Pro Mobile Dock into your Switch 2 and enjoy docked performance and quality on the go. You'll then plug a pair of OLED-equipped smart glasses into the Viture dock and enjoy gaming on a giant virtual screen right in front of your face instead of at a neck-breaking angle. As a bonus, this dock has a 10,000mAh power bank built in, so you'll get several additional hours of gameplay compared to the Switch 2's normal battery life.

The trick here is that you'll need to have a pair of smart glasses and set the dock to Switch 2 mode. I've got instructions in this article or in this video for how to do that. Don't worry, it's not a big deal, and you only have to change this setting once.

After that, you'll need a pair of smart glasses. After buying a Nintendo Switch 2, I'm sure you're sick of spending money, so I'll recommend two relatively inexpensive options. The first are Viture Pro smart glasses, which are on sale today for $150 off the normal price. These work perfectly with all of Viture's vast ecosystem of products, including the Mobile Dock, the Pro Neckband, the 8BitDo Ultimate controller, and more.

Viture Pro smart glasses: was $499 now $349 at Amazon. Viture Pro smart glasses offer extra-crisp 1080p visuals, 1000 nits of brightness, built-in myopia adjustment diopters up to -5.00, and full support for Viture's extensive range of add-ons and accessories, now on sale for $150 off during Prime Day.

If $350 is too much of an ask (and I can't blame you), RayNeo Air 3S offer a stellar display with eye-friendly 3840Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, and several different easy-to-change color options.

RayNeo Air 3S are on sale for just $225 until the end of the day today, making them the best cheap smart glasses you can buy during Prime Day. They also offer improved tinting over the previous RayNeo generation, so you can still see the screen even if the lights in the room are on.

RayNeo Air 3S: was $269 now $225 at Amazon. With the Air 3S, RayNeo crafted what may possibly be the best budget XR glasses. The glasses are lighter than their predecessor, and you still get a massive 201-inch micro-OLED panel with vibrant colors and good contrast levels. RayNeo added useful eye protection features, and the glasses connect easily to your phone, tablet, Windows, and macOS machines, as well as handheld gaming consoles.

And there you go, a giant floating OLED in front of your face filled with Nintendo Switch 2 goodness. Viture makes handy Mobile Dock Mount for $30 that lets you clip the Viture Pro Mobile Dock onto the back of your Switch 2.

That makes it super easy to ensure cords don't get tangled, the Switch 2 can breathe properly, and the battery doesn't end up detaching itself while playing on the go. It's a great solution that makes this a crazy good all-in-one solution for using smart glasses on your Switch 2, all for a lot less on Prime Day!