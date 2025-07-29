Despite Galaxy Unpacked coming and going with no mention of new tablets, that hasn't stopped the Galaxy Tab S11 rumor mill from picking up steam. We don't yet know when Samsung's next flagship tablets will actually arrive, but what if I told you there was an insane deal on a previous Galaxy Tab model?

The Galaxy Tab S9 might be almost two years old, but it's still the last flagship Android tablet from Samsung at this size. This makes the Galaxy Tab S9 one of the best options out there despite its age, and now, you can get one for under $300 from Samsung!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB): $799.99 $299.99 (w/ trade-in) at Samsung It's not often that a deal is so good that you do a double-take, but I was genuinely shocked to see the Tab S9 so cheap. And that was even before seeing that you could save up to $500 when trading in an old device and ordering from Samsung. Price check: $589 at Amazon | $599 at Best Buy

✅ Recommended if: you want a powerful Galaxy Tab in a smaller form factor; you prefer Samsung devices but aren't a fan of the move to MediaTek; you don't care that the Tab S9 is almost two years old, because it's still going to get a few more major OS updates.

❌ Skip this deal if: you want the latest and most powerful Android tablet; you're concerned about Samsung's commitment to providing updates moving forward; you want a tablet that can pull double-duty as a laptop.

The more I think about the reasons why someone should pick up the Galaxy Tab S9, the more I'm surprised. Samsung ditched the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S10, and while some rumors suggest it's making a return with the Tab S11, there's no guarantee of that yet. On top of that, the move to MediaTek was a surprising one considering Samsung's long-standing partnership with Qualcomm.

Although the MediaTek chip enables more power for on-device AI, those who are like me and enjoy retro emulation won't have the best time. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy Tab S9 is the current "gold standard" for emulation, as there's excellent community support, and it's the SoC that many of the best emulators are tailored towards.

Besides that, the Galaxy Tab S9 is just a great all around tablet anyways, with its 11-inch OLED panel, all-day battery, expandable storage, and a plethora of case options. Plus, you'll get an S Pen in the box, adding another layer of intrigue, as you won't need to spend more money just to get one.