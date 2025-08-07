It's not all that often you can get one of our favorite Samsung tablets for 30% off, so don't miss out

Although the flagship tablet market is heating up with more and more options, the same can't be said about the budget side of things. Thankfully, we have devices like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus to save the day, and as luck would have it, it's currently on sale for almost 30% off.

However, unlike some of the other Back to School deals out there, there aren't any strings attached. This means that regardless of whether you have an old tablet to trade in or not, you can still save almost $70 on the Galaxy Tab A9+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $155.72 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is arguably the "poster-child" of what a good, cheap Android tablet should offer. It's lightweight, has plenty of power, and even includes a few unexpected features. Price comparison: Best Buy - $159.99 | Samsung $159.99

✅Recommended if: You want a great Android tablet that doesn't break the bank, while also including features of its more expensive counterparts.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a tablet with a bit more horsepower or one that includes S Pen/stylus support.

There are plenty of instances when a cheap tablet falls short of being worth your hard-earned cash. But that's not really the case with the Galaxy Tab A9+, as it borrows the premium aluminum design from the more expensive Galaxy Tab S series. Sure, you might have wished to see an OLED display, but the LCD panel is still crisp thanks to its 1920 x 1200 resolution.

What about performance? Well, the Tab A9+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. As for battery life, the Tab A9+ will just keep chugging along, as its 7,040mAh battery is rated for up to 20 hours on a single charge.

You'll also enjoy some surprising features, such as split-screen multitasking, Gaming Hub, and even Samsung DeX. So not only can use the Tab A9+ as a traditional tablet, but plug it into a monitor, and have a desktop-like experience.

The only glaring issue that I can see with the Galaxy Tab A9+ is its lack of S Pen support. That's definitely a bummer, but there are other stylus options out there that can help fill the void if you want to use this as a digital notebook.