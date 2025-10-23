Our favorite Samsung Galaxy tablet for students has scored $100 OFF at Amazon

If you keep your eyes out, you'll find a plethora of good tablet deals, and today's entry is no different. For a limited time, buyers can get $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE at Amazon, bringing the mid-range tablet's price down to just $400.

Crucially, the S10 "Fan Edition" lineup offers some of Samsung's more affordable tablets with the S Pen stylus, and this deal is for the 128GB storage version of the device. It sports a 10.9-inch LCD display (the lack of an OLED screen is part of why it's so much more affordable), as well as a large 8,000mAh battery, which Samsung says will get users up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. It also has a microSD slot for added storage, as well as IP68 ingress protection, Android 15, and a durable build quality that users like.

You can also purchase a first-party keyboard case for the S10 FE, though it's sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (128GB): $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE for $100 off, marking a 20% discount. The S10 FE features the Samsung S Pen, a 10.9-inch screen, and a more affordable price tag than much of the premium-level Galaxy lineup.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a Samsung Galaxy tablet with an S Pen that doesn't have a premium-level price tag; you're looking for a tablet that's under $400; battery life is an important selling point for you when it comes to tablets.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer a tablet with an OLED screen instead of a more basic LCD display, or with a refresh rate of over 90Hz; you'd rather upgrade to one of Samsung's premium-level S Pen tablets, and you have the budget to upgrade.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus earlier this year, and it has since become our top pick in the best Samsung tablet for students category. It offers a cheaper price point than premium tablets in Samsung's repertoire, though it still comes with the first-party S Pen. It also has a 10.9-inch LCD screen, a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, and an 8,000mAh battery that will net users up to 20 hours of battery life per charge.

This discount is for the 128GB storage version of the tablet, though the device also comes in a 256GB option. Still, the S10 FE also has a microSD port that allows for up to 1TB of expandable storage. Performance is backed by the Exynos 1580 processor and 8GB of RAM, while the device also has IP68 water and dust resistance.

If you don't mind going with a downgraded LCD screen and you do want a tablet with an S Pen, this deal might be a good opportunity to save $100.