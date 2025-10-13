Start your week off right with $175 OFF our favorite Samsung Galaxy tablet at Amazon

Even ahead of Black Friday, you still might be able to scoop up some good Samsung tablet deals. One such deal includes Amazon's move to slash $175 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which is our favorite overall Samsung tablet there is.

We love the S10 Plus for its large high-res display, a long-lasting battery, and the inclusion of the well-liked, first-party S Pen. This particular deal is for the 256GB version of the tablet, though it's worth noting that users can also upgrade to the 512GB configuration if they require additional storage.

Additionally, users like the S10 Plus for its Galaxy AI features, which are only included in full on Samsung's premium tablets, along with a different processor than previous generations.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is normally on the expensive side of things when it comes to the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which has arguably been the tablet's biggest downside. However, if you were already thinking about spending over $800, this is a tablet deal that'll net you a total of 18% off the full purchase price, bringing it down to just $825.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus (256GB): $999.99 $824.99 at Amazon For a limited time, Amazon is offering the premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for 18%, representing an 18% discount on a tablet that normally sells for $1,000. Beyond the large AMOLED display, the S10 Plus also comes with a wide range of Galaxy AI tools, as well as the capable S Pen stylus.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a nice discount on a tablet and you want to keep it under $850; you prefer tablets with large, capable screens that can be made to be very bright; you have other Samsung devices and you want to get the most out of Galaxy AI and cross-platform features.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a tablet that has more than 256GB of storage or at least includes a microSD port for expanded storage options; you aren't looking for a premium-level tablet and you'd rather save more money on a mid- or economy-range tablet; you don't care about having a tablet that comes with a first-party stylus or digital pen.

This deal is for the S10 Plus with 256GB of storage, though Samsung also offers an upgraded 512GB version. If you prefer a larger screen, however, you'll have to consider upgrading to the Galaxy S10 Ultra, which boasts a 14.6-inch display.