You won't believe how cheap the best Android tablet just became for Black Friday

When looking through the various early Black Friday deals, I was happily surprised to see the Galaxy Tab S11 on sale for $150 off at Best Buy. But then, I checked to see if it was also on sale directly from Samsung, and to my surprise, discovered that it's not only on sale, but it can be had for as low as $150.

No, that's not a typo. Samsung's brand new flagship tablet is cheaper than our favorite budget Android tablet. The only potential caveat is that in order to get the Tab S11 for this cheap, you have to trade in a qualifying tablet.