This is the best Black Friday deal if you want a cheap Android tablet for under $100

If there's one thing we know about Black Friday, it's that you can count on finding more cheap Android tablets than you can shake a stick at. However, there's one Black Friday tablet deal in particular that stands out, as the Lenovo Tab One is currently on sale for 50% off over at Best Buy.

Take one look at Lenovo's tablet lineup, and it's basically an encapsulation of the wide variety that Lenovo offers as a company. It all starts with budget-friendly options like the Tab One, but with a Black Friday deal like this, we're venturing into "impulse-buy" territory.

Lenovo Tab One (4GB/64GB): $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy It's not often that I feel comfortable recommending a tablet under $100, but the Lenovo Tab One is the exception to the rule. It's small enough to toss in a bag when you're away from home, but is also great for just lounging around the house. Price comparison: Amazon - $89.99 | Lenovo - $99.99

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a good Android tablet that's cheap, portable, and is great for everything from playing games to catching up on your favorite book.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a small tablet that is more performant or has a newer processor than the Helio G85 from MediaTek.

Over the years, Amazon has dominated the cheap tablet sales, as you can often get a tablet for under $50. However, the problem with those super-cheap Fire tablets is that they lack the performance to really do much more than use one app at a time.

Thankfully, Lenovo's Tab One doesn't suffer from those problems thanks to the MediaTek Helio G85. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving you plenty of wiggle room for those who plan to use the tablet for more than just media consumption. And if you need more storage, there's a microSd card slot, which is just one of those "nice to have" features.

That said, this tablet is also great for catching up your favorite movies or shows with an 8.7-inch 1340 x 800 display. Lenovo also equipped the Tab One with Dolby Atmos-tuned dual speakers, providing a kind-of surround sound experience. Plus, the 5,100mAh battery is rated to last for over 12 hours on a single charge, which is better than much of the competition.