Most cheap Chromebooks deals are bad, but this $119 Cyber Monday Chromebook deal is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

When it comes to finding different deals to share, you'll rarely see me recommend a Chromebook for under $150. This is because those sub-$150 Chromebook deals just aren't worth it. But, I'm breaking my personal rule after seeing that Lenovo's Slim 3 Chromebook is just $119, a savings of $200.

In fact, I'd even go so far as to say that this is the only time you should really buy the Slim 3 Chromebook. It usually fluctuates in pricing whenever it's not Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Prime Day, but I've never seen this Chromebook for this cheap.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $119 at Best Buy As long as you temper your expectations, and understand what this Chromebook is capable of, this might just be the best Cyber Monday deal of them all. It's not often that you find a good Chromebook on sale for under $150, but that's exactly what we have with the Slim 3 Chromebook. Price check: Lenovo - $119 | Walmart - $178

✅Recommended if: You're in the market for a cheap laptop or tablet to do some lightweight tasks, and don't care about a convertible design or touchscreen.

❌Skip this deal if: You're on the lookout for a cheap Chromebook, but need something with a bit more power or one that at least includes a touchscreen.

So what makes this such a compelling deal? The answer is simple, really: it's just a well-rounded machine. This is the case with many of Lenovo's other Chromebooks, regardless of how cheap, or expensive, they can get.

With the Slim 3 in particular, you're getting a 14-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution which makes for a nice and crisp screen. While this model in particular doesn't feature a touchscreen, that's not really a bother since you can't flip the screen back and use it as a tablet anyways.

As for performance, we have the MediaTek Kompanio 520 at the helm, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This is usually the point where I would tell you to stay away, but Lenovo found magic in a bottle here. No, you won't be able to have a slew of app windows and Chrome tabs open at the same time, but it's great for lighter browsing.

What seals the deal for me is the battery life. Lenovo rates the Slim 3 Chromebook to last for more than 13 hours, and that's even with a 1080p display. A lot of times, I'll see a cheap Chromebook rated to last that long, only to find out that it's using a 720p screen, which isn't exactly ideal.