Now's your chance to save some money on my favorite Chromebook ahead of Black Friday

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, and we've already seen some fantastic Black Friday deals on Chromebooks. And now you can save $45 on my favorite Chromebook of the year, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14.

This deal comes directly from Lenovo, and is specifically for the top-end model. That means it's equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to go along with the Kompanio Ultra 910 and beautiful 14-inch OLED display.

$45 off Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 (16GB/256GB): $749.99 $704.99 at Lenovo

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is extremely performant while providing up to 17 hours of battery life. You'll be hard-pressed to find a Chromebook that can come close to matching up to what this one has to offer.

Price comparison: Best Buy - $749

✅Recommended if: You want a Chromebook that doesn't compromise battery life for performance, or vice-versa.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook that sports a convertible design, or you're on a budget.

When you've been using and reviewing Chromebooks for as long as I have, it can be somewhat difficult to get overly excited with every release. Occasionally, something new will show up that brings the spark back, and Lenovo's Chromebook Plus 14 did exactly that.

Many are already aware that Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks, but the Chromebook Plus 14 is on a different level. That's because it was the first Chromebook to include the Kompanio Ultra 910, an ARM chip that is just as powerful as some of its x86 counterparts.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This is particularly exciting as it means that we finally have a Chromebook that is extremely powerful, but doesn't sacrifice battery life. In fact, the Chromebook Plus 14 is rated to last for up to 17 hours on a single charge, which is absolutely incredible.

Not only that, but the Chromebook Plus 14 also allows for more on-device AI features, removing a bit more of the reliance on the cloud. All of which is packed into a sleek design with a subtle nod to the Pixelbook Go with its unique bottom casing.

All of this is to say that if you want the best Chromebook, regardless of your budget, then the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is the way to go.