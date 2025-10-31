Best Buy's early Black Friday deals include $240 OFF one of our favorite Chromebook for students

Chromebook deals are popping up weeks ahead of Black Friday, including $240 off this 2-in-1 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus at Best Buy.

Not only is the Flex 5i Plus our favorite Chromebook for students, but it also features a 2-in-1 folding design that allows users to use it as either a traditional laptop or a tablet that can be stood up in "Tent Mode" or flattened to focus on touchscreen use. In either case, Lenovo says it'll net users up to 11 hours of battery life per charge, while also offering a wide range of connectivity options including two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and a Kensington lock.

It doesn't feature an upgraded configuration like most Chromebook options, although if 128GB of storage isn't a dealbreaker for you, then this is a pretty great price point. Additionally, Best Buy will give you 12 months free of Google One AI Premium with 2TB of cloud storage and a wide range of the latest Gemini AI Advanced features.

Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus: $599.00 $359.00 at Best Buy The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is our top pick for the best Chromebook for students, and with an extra $240 off the purchase price, it definitely punches above its weight among rivals. Most of all, we love the higher-than-average performance for a Chrome OS device, the 2-in-1 touchscreen design, the roughly 11-hour battery life, and the wide range of port options included with the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus.

✅Recommended if: you want a medium-sized laptop that also has a touchscreen and doubles as a tablet; you need a device that's more powerful and has better performance than many of the budget-friendly Chromebook options; you've liked other devices with the light and smooth Chrome OS in the past.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a laptop that has a screen with a refresh rate of over 60Hz; you don't want a laptop that includes a touchscreen, and you'd rather take a look at the rest of the Chromebook Plus lineup for something that's a better fit; you aren't looking for something with power-intensive performance and you'd rather save money going with a budget Chromebook option.

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a great pick, especially for any students looking for a powerful option with a touchscreen. It sports a 1920 x 1200, 14-inch IPS touch display, and it's also fully foldable if you prefer to use it as a tablet, or as a standing tablet in the "Tent Mode" setup.

Lenovo also says it boasts up to 11 hours of battery life per charge, and performance is backed by the Intel 13th Gen Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. While it only comes with 128GB of storage, it also includes a microSD port for added storage of up to 1TB, and it has a wide range of Google Gemini AI features for those who are interested in that.