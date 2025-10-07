This Chromebook does it all, and is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

If you missed out on the back to school Chromebook sales, that's actually probably a good thing. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has slashed the price of Lenovo's excellent Chromebook Duet 11 lower than ever before, coming in at $209.

For that, you'll get the best Chromebook tablet on the market, along with an included folio keyboard, which makes this deal even more insane. The only thing that you'll need to grab is a compatible stylus, and there are some great deals on a few of our favorite USI pens.

✅Recommended if: If you want a lightweight and portable Chromebook that doubles as an excellent tablet when paired with a USI pen.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook that can handle more intense workflows with lots of different tabs, windows, and apps open at once.

As the name implies, the Chromebook Duet 11 sports an IPS display that's just about 11-inches, and looks much better than you might expect. While a lot of the rage is about devices having OLED screens, you probably won't even notice that the Duet 11 is using a 2K LCD panel.

Powering the Duet 11 is the MediaTek Kompanio 838, which also makes this a powerful device that easily makes it last through the day. The Kompanio 838 is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, providing enough power for most tasks.

Considering that there aren't very many ChromeOS-powered tablets out there, your options are already limited. However, Lenovo continues to prove that it's dedicated to providing an excellent experience, regardless of what the rest of the market looks like. That trend continues with the Chromebook Duet 11, and frankly, this is probably the best Chromebook deal for most people.

While Amazon has the cheapest deal on the Duet 11, both Best Buy and Lenovo have also discounted the Chromebook. The only difference being that those retailers are offering the 4GB/128GB model for $250, while this Prime Big Day Deals discount is for the 4GB/64GB version.