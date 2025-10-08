I can't believe this Chromebook deal is still available

Acer continues to make many of our favorite Chromebooks year in and year out. But just because there's a new model every year, that doesn't mean you need to upgrade to the latest and greatest. And when you can get a deal like saving $100 on last year's model, like this Prime Day deal on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, it's too good to pass up.

Not only are you getting an excellent Chromebook with solid performance, but you'll also enjoy 12 months of Google AI Pro. This includes 2TB of cloud storage, which is great for pairing with a Chromebook, along with access to a bunch of awesome Gemini AI features. That is worth $200 on its own, meaning that you're really saving a total of $300.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: at Amazon Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon Despite not looking all that exciting, this Chromebook has plenty of horsepower and before Prime Day comes to an end, you can save $100 on one of the best Chromebooks out there.

✅Recommended if: You want an unassuming and reliable Chromebook that just gets the job done, without any frills.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a Chromebook with a convertible display or one that offers a bit better battery life.

There are times when you find a device that "just works," letting you get your work done without being overly flashy. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 falls into that category, complete with its rather basic and recycled design. One might even think this is an older model, simply because Acer has opted to keep things simple by basically only upgrading the internals over the previous model.

Powering this machine is the Intel Core i3-1305U, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While this might not match up to the likes of the Galaxy Chromebook Plus or Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14, the Chromebook Plus 515 will still be more than sufficient for the majority of people.

It's equipped with plenty of ports, as Acer includes a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm Audio Jack, and a full-size HDMI port. All while being packed into a chassis that won't weigh you down, regardless of you're traversing heading between classes or trying to catch a flight.

While it does feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, it lacks a convertible design. So if you were hoping to turn this into a digital notebook, you might be better off checking out the Prime Day deal on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11.