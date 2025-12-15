My TOP 8 Walmart deals for Android users from that should STILL arrive by Christmas

The Black Friday sales are over, but if you're still wrapping up your Christmas shopping, you're in luck: Walmart's holiday sale is LIVE with a bunch of great deals in tow. While the iconic retailer doesn't exactly specialize in discounts on tech, I have found 8 deals that are going to be pretty compelling for any Android enthusiast.

Whether you want a deal on a versatile tablet, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or a beginner-friendly VR headset, keep reading for my favorite festive deals from Walmart's big sale. Just keep in mind that the Christmas shipping cutoff is going to be around Wednesday or Thursday this week, so don't wait too long if a particular deal catches your eye!

Top 8 Android deals from Walmart's holiday sale