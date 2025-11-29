Some of the best Android tablets are STILL on sale after Black Friday, but you're running out of time — here are 3 leftover deals I'd grab ASAP

We've entered that weird liminal space between Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but if you're looking to grab a great tablet deal, it doesn't matter what you call it. Many of the best Android tablets we've ever used are still on sale following the main event last night, and I'm recommending three of my favorite picks below.

First off, when shopping for your discounted couch companion, it's important to ask yourself two quick questions: what will you use the tablet for, and how much can you spend? Do you need something bright and spacious for streaming movies and TV shows, or do you just need something simple and affordable to take on a road trip? No two Android tablets are made alike, so let's dive into my favorite Black Friday tablet deals of the season.

Three of the web's best tablet deals heading into Cyber Monday

OnePlus Pad 3 256GB: $699.99 $579.99 at Amazon It's no secret that we're huge fans of the OnePlus Pad 3. This device boasts a stunning design with a 144Hz 13.2-inch display, while under the hood you get 12GB of RAM and one of the best processors on the market. Pick up the Pad 3 during Amazon's leftover Black Friday sale and you'll score a record-smashing $120 discount. 🔥Perfect for: gamers, film buffs, and multi-taskers

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 128GB: $269.99 $199 at Amazon The 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9 Plus isn't as powerful as, say, Samsung's Tab S11 series, but if you want bang for the buck, it's one of the best tablets you can buy. Grab the A9 Plus during Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale and you'll score 26% off and land a tablet with a sleek metal construction, solid performance, and a long-lasting battery. 🔥Perfect for: streamers, readers, and creatives

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon The Fire HD 10 is an ideal tablet for casual users, with a 10-inch 1080p display, 13-hour battery life, and a lightweight, durable design. As part of Amazon's leftover Black Friday/Cyber Monday event, you can save an outstanding 50% on this user-friendly couch companion. 🔥Perfect for: casual users, road trippers, and parents

Should I wait for Cyber Monday to buy a new tablet?

I probably wouldn't if something catches your eye. Most retailers have simply extended their Black Friday sales through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so it's unlikely we'll see many new deals over the next few days. What you see is what you get, and you also run the risk of items selling out if you wait too long.

Where can I find the best Black Friday tablet deals?

Although I hate to recommend just one place, it seems like Amazon has been leading the charge with Black Friday tablet deals this year. That said, it never hurts to check sites like Best Buy and Walmart to see what they're offering, and I always visit the manufacturer's website itself before I hit that Buy Now button, just in case. If you're unsure about the quality of a deal, you can also use sites like Camelcamelcamel.com to check Amazon price history.

What is the best Android tablet?

Here at Android Central, we have decades of collective experience testing and reviewing the best Android tablets ever built. This year, Andrew Myrick, our senior editor with the most experience in the tablet space, has chosen the OnePlus Pad 3 is the best overall tablet that money can buy. It may not be the most powerful device ever built, but its price-to-performance ratio is unmatched and the build quality is a stunner. It also doesn't hurt that the Pad 3 comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.