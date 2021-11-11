The best Android tablet available right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. It has a big screen, high-end specs, tons of features, a stylus, and support for a full keyboard. But, of course, it's pricey and not the right pick for someone who prefers a smaller, more portable tablet. Still, as an all-around device, it can't be beaten. For those with different needs (or budgets), we gathered a few additional picks that will work just as well for media consumption and won't break the bank. What is the best Android tablet for you? Picking a quality Android tablet typically boils down to either Samsung or Amazon models. Samsung dominates the premium and mid-range tablet market, while also competing with Amazon's cheaper, budget A-models. So when weighing the best Android tablet for you, specifically, start with Samsung unless you don't have much money to spend. However, if you spot a good Black Friday tablet deal it might make your decision that much easier. There's much more to a tablet than just its display, but it's hard to deny how important a role that particular spec plays. The Galaxy Tab S7 has one of the most impressive displays on any device we've used, with bright and fast-refreshing visuals and support for Samsung's S Pen stylus. Of course, the Tab S7 also packs incredibly powerful specs that still hold up a year later, and you can even buy a 5G-capable variant for a bit more money. If you really want to go the extra mile, Samsung's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ is an even more powerful choice. You'll trade the Tab S7's LCD for an AMOLED display, plus quad speakers and a larger battery. Both tablets feature the same Snapdragon 865+ processor and S Pen stylus. Both S7s are a year old now, meaning they are frequently discounted well below their original prices and have less future support. If you want a newer mid-range option from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers the size and battery of the S7+ for hundreds less, in exchange for a downgraded processor. For the absolute best value, though, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is an unbeatable offering. The specs are nothing to write home about, but performance is surprisingly good, and you get a great media consumption device for a highly competitive price. The only catch? The Fire HD 8 runs Amazon's Fire OS rather than a more typical Android build, meaning you'll need to download apps from Amazon's app store rather than Google's.

Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Display 11 inches, 2560x1600 (274 ppi) Processor Snapdragon 865+ Memory 6 / 8GB RAM

128 / 512GB storage Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front Battery 8,000mAh Dimensions 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm, 498g Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

Pros: Super light for its size

Large, high-quality screen

Quad speakers

Optional hardware keyboard cover

Productivity features including DeX Desktop Cons: Can feel cramped when using as a laptop

Smaller battery The Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung's de facto flagship offering in the tablet space, with a comfortable size and powerful specs. It's built on the same tenets as the Tab S7+ but takes small, strategic cuts back to be more affordable — and that makes it all the more enticing. You get a manageable 11-inch LCD, which feels dramatically better for handheld use than the S7+ and still features a 120Hz refresh rate and the same 6GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB of storage, and high-quality quad speakers. The battery is a little smaller, but at 8,000mAh, it's still plenty large enough to deliver reliable battery life. The entire body has a sleek aluminum design that feels extremely high-end and impossibly thin and light, at just 6.3mm thick and 498 grams. That makes it great for media consumption and handheld use in ways that even the Tab S7+ isn't. But you can still attach a hardware keyboard and jump into DeX desktop mode to get some serious work done just as well.

Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Display 12.4 inches, 2800x1752 (266 ppi) Processor Snapdragon 865+ Memory 6 / 8GB RAM

128 / 256 / 512GB storage Cameras 13MP rear, 8MP front Battery 10,090mAh Dimensions 285 x 185 x 5.7mm, 575g Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

Pros: Best screen available on an Android tablet

S Pen stylus included in the box

Robust and beautiful hardware

Long battery life

First-party detachable keyboard available

High-quality quad speakers Cons: Expensive if you're only a casual tablet user

Too large for extended portrait or handheld use

The most important things to have in a full-sized Android tablet are a great screen, loudspeakers, robust build quality, and software that makes use of the extra screen size. That's what makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ well worth the extra cash for power users — it has a combination of everything. Its spec sheet leaves little to be desired, with a super-fast Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB of RAM, plenty of storage, and well-optimized software. Since it's a Samsung product, you're getting a best-in-class display — coming in at 12.4 inches with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate — and a fantastic metal build. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, which was missing on prior models. Beyond the specs, you get extras like excellent quad speakers, a microSD card slot, and an S Pen stylus included in the box that attaches to the tablet's back for charging when not in use. Despite being thin and light, it gets great battery life, as well. You can add a tremendous first-party keyboard cover to get some work done and then jump into the DeX desktop-style interface for a more laptop-like experience. If you want a do-everything Android tablet and you're willing to spend the money, there's nowhere else to go but the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Category Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display 12.4 inches, 2560x1600 (274 ppi) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7225 or 750G Memory 4GB / 6GB RAM

64 / 128GB storage Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front Battery 10,090mAh Dimensions 248.8 x 185 x 6.33mm, 608g Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, Mystic Green, Mystic SIlver

Pros: Larger display than regular Tab S7

S Pen comes included in the box

5G options

Works with Samsung DeX

All-day (and night) battery life Cons: No 120Hz refresh rate or AMOLED

Snapdragon 750G is not as powerful as the 865+ on the regular Tab S7

You'll want to upgrade standard 4GB/64GB memory Following in the footsteps of its immensely popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphones, Samsung decided to offer up a Fan Edition version of its best Android tablet in the form of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Like the phone, this tablet variant brings bright colors, a gorgeous screen, and impressive battery life at a lower price point than the other S7s. The Tab S7 FE offers a big 12.4-inch display, perfect for watching Netflix marathons or sketching out your next great idea. Thanks to the included S Pen, you'll be able to write, color, or draw to your heart's content without having to spend extra on the accessory. Its large size makes it well-suited for DeX mode if you want to browse several apps while it sits on your desk. And the S7 FE features a large 10,090mAh battery that should last up to 13 hours of use — likely two full days of casual use. In exchange for its lower price, the S7 FE makes some downgrades compared to the S7. Its Snapdragon 750G chipset and 4GB of base RAM fall short in performance, it only sports dual speakers instead of quad, and it only hits 60Hz instead of 120Hz. Despite these downgrades, we found it performed respectably in our tests, and you can always upgrade your RAM and still have it cost less than the S7 for more display space. The tablet is available in attractive colors, including Mystic Black, Mystic Pink, Mystic Green, and Mystic Silver.

Category Galaxy Tab A8 Display 8.0 inches, 1280x800 (189 ppi) Processor Snapdragon 429 Memory 2GB RAM

32GB storage Cameras 8MP rear, 2MP front Battery 5,100mAh Dimensions 210 x 124.4 x 8mm, 345g Colors Silver, Black

Pros: Small, comfortable display and size

Thin and lightweight metal design

Runs standard Android software with Google services

Also available in larger 10.1-inch size

Extremely affordable Cons: Larger bezels than on other Samsung tablets

Not the most powerful specs If you're looking to buy a tablet for the first time and don't have any stringent needs, the Galaxy Tab A series is an excellent option for a fraction of the Tab S7+'s cost. While you won't be blown away by its specs or features, the Tab A still manages to offer a metal body. And unlike Amazon's Fire Tablets, it has a fully-functional version of Android with Google services like the Play Store, so you can download any apps you want. The Galaxy Tab A is available in both 8-inch and 10.1-inch configurations, but I think the former is a perfect starting point for first-time tablet owners. The smaller display and overall design make the Tab A extremely portable and comfortable to hold in one hand while still being large enough to consume media from streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and Disney+.

Category Fire HD 10 Display 10.1 inches, 1920x1200 (224 ppi) Processor 8-core 2.0 GHZ Memory 3GB RAM

32 / 64GB storage Cameras 5MP rear, 2MP front Battery lasts up to 12 hours Dimensions 9.73 x 6.53 x .36 inches, 16.5 oz Colors Black, Denim, Olive, Lavender

Pros: Exceptional value for this size

Solid display

Amazon's apps get the basics done

Fun color options available

Productivity Bundle option with Microsoft Office 365 Cons: No access to Google Play apps

Cheap-feeling plastic body

No official water resistance The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of those deals that's almost too good to pass up if you're after a device with a large screen and a smaller price tag. It's simply the best big Android tablet for doing the basics, from watching movies and TV shows to browsing and playing casual games. What makes this deal even better is that the 2021 edition comes with a Productivity Bundle option, which includes a custom Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal edition. With a bump in RAM from 2GB to 3GB and the new hardware and software options, the package is compelling for those who want a secondary productivity machine. Amazon also released a Fire HD 10 Plus version, which features 4GB of RAM, wireless charging capabilities with a wireless charging dock accessory, and comes in a stately slate color. This device won't replace a desktop or laptop computer, but it is the perfect portable productivity machine for students on the go. With a steady keyboard and Microsoft apps, it's great to take notes in class or do a little research in the library. Plus, it is much lighter than a traditional laptop or larger tablet. The big caveat to keep in mind with an Amazon Fire Tablet is that you don't get the Google Play Store or Google's great apps and services. Instead, you'll rely on the Amazon App Store, which has a dramatically more limited app selection. But for this price, that's an OK trade-off for most people.

Category BOOX Nova3 Color Display 13 inch (2160x1350) LTPS

400 nits

60Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 870 with Adreno 650 GPU OS Android 11 Memory 8 GB RAM

128GB SSD Battery 10,000 mAh, 30W quick charge Audio 4 JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos Dimensions 11.54 x 8.03 x 0.24 inches – 0.98 inches, 803g

Pros: Extra-large 2K display

Works as monitor via HDMI

Includes a kickstand

Fantastic speeds and audio

Great entertainment software Cons: Expensive

Heavy

Only 60Hz The best Android tablet for most people tends to come from Samsung or Amazon, but don't sleep on Lenovo, making a series of tablets and smart displays for premium and budget shoppers. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 falls at the higher end, offering an alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7+ if you want a tablet the size of a laptop display — and the power to match. With a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Yoga Tab 13 will respond to your Google Assistant commands or navigate through menus with no lag to speak of. Its built-in kickstand helps it naturally stand up on a desk without buying an expensive accessory case. Thanks to the stand and its micro-HDMI port, it works naturally as a monitor for your computer or other devices without taking up much room on your desk. Or, if you do prefer to hold it, the Yoga Tab 13 has soft Alcantara fabric on its back that makes it especially comfortable to prop in your arms. Thanks to its Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, plus its 2K resolution and 400 nits of brightness, the Yoga Tab 13 looks stunning when streaming your favorite films and shows. It has a special Google TV Entertainment Space that organizes your favorite shows across all your logged-in streaming services. Plus Google's new Kids Space software for making it more child-friendly. There's even an Ambient mode where it works as a smart display. Its software versatility gives the Yoga Tab 13 plenty of uses.

Category Fire HD 8 Display 8.0 inches, 1280x800 (189 ppi) Processor MediaTek MT8168 Memory 2GB RAM

32 / 64GB storage Cameras 2MP rear, 2MP front Battery 12 hours Dimensions 202 x 137 x 9.7mm, 355g Colors Black, White, Plum, Twilight Blue

Pros: Small enough for kids to use

Fun color choices

Gets all of the basics done

Now has 32GB storage and USB-C

Almost unbelievable price Cons: Low-quality screen

Cheap-feeling plastic build

No access to Google Play apps Amazon also makes the best super-inexpensive Android tablet available, the Fire HD 8. The latest version delivers an 8-inch HD display, comes with 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, a 30% faster processor, and it finally charges with USB-C. It still comes in various neat colors, which can keep things interesting for kids and adults alike. You can spend a little more to get 64GB of storage for apps and video and also opt to pay a little more to remove Amazon's "Special Offers" lock screen ads. Like the Fire HD 10, it doesn't have the Google Play Store or Google apps. But you're even more likely to look past that when you're spending this little on a tablet. So this is an excellent choice for media consumption, browsing, or handing to your kids.

Category Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Display 10.1 inches, 1920x1200 (224 ppi) Memory 3GB RAM

32GB storage Cameras 5MP rear, 2MP front Battery 12 hours Dimensions 7.4 x 10.1 x 0.7 inches, 25.3 oz Target Age Range 6-12 Colors Black, Doodle, Intergallactic, Sky Blue

Pros: Great warranty

Lots of content for older kids

Great case options

Excellent parental controls

Fantastic display

Great sounding dual speakers Cons: Can be a bit large for some children

On the expensive side

No Google services built-in Amazon expanded its Kids edition Fire Tablets in 2021, adding a Pro tier for older children ages 6 to 12 and keeping its standard Kids Edition Tablet options with content and features appropriate for children ages 3 to 7. The latest and greatest of these devices is Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which is filled with the best hardware and software you could ask for as a parent. Amazon took its top big tablet, loaded it with parental controls, kid-specific content for older children, and wrapped it in a durable and functional case. While the screen size could be difficult for some, the provided case includes a kickstand for viewing. The 1080p display provides solid colors and clarity for content. The HD 10 Kids Pro also has the same awesome dual-speaker setup as the grown-up version. However, when you'd like to limit the noise, there's a standard headphone jack. Since this is a kids' edition from Amazon, it gets a free year of Amazon's Kids+ service. This provides parental controls for you and over 20,000 age-specific titles for your kids. Not only that, but the tablet also gets two years of "worry-free" guarantee — if the tablet breaks, Amazon will replace it. That could be the most important feature of all.

Category Fire 7 Kids Edition Display 7 inches, 1024x600 (171 ppi) Memory 1GB RAM

16GB storage Cameras 5MP rear, 2MP front Battery 7 hours Dimensions 8.7 x 6.3 x 1.0 inches, 16.1 oz Target Age Range 3-7 Colors Blue, Pink, Purple

Pros: Great warranty

Age-appropriate content for younger children

Great case options

Excellent parental controls

Smaller size is easier for smaller kids to hold

Cheapest kids Fire Tablet Cons: Display isn't great

1GB of RAM is not much

Battery life could be better If you have younger kids, probably ages 3 to 7, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is an excellent buy for your family. It still features age-appropriate content, but that content is specifically geared towards a much younger audience. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is much smaller and easier for smaller children to hold, but it still retains the fun and colorful protective cases with kickstands. The screen isn't as sharp, and it only has a mono speaker, but I doubt your little ones will mind those details that much. The bigger concern is the shorter seven-hour battery life. You probably don't want your kids on the screen for seven hours at a time, but it does mean you'll need to remember to charge it more frequently. Like the larger Pro devices, this tablet comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ service, so you don't have to worry about what they're watching or how rough they are on their tablet.

