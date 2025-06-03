Best Android tablet for travelers 2025

Your bags are packed, and you're ready to take off on adventure to kick off the summer. But what are you going to do when there isn't anything going on and you want to catch up on your favorite shows? Thankfully, there are no shortage of options for those who are trying to find the best Android tablet for travelers.

We've rounded up some of our favorites, attempting to account for practically every kind of scenario that you might run across. Do you want something small and powerful, or maybe a tablet that looks like a phone, but is more like an iPod? The great thing about Android tablets is that there's something for everyone, no matter what you need one for.

Best for kids The Fire 7 Kids Tablet is great regardless of whether you're on a family road trip and need something to keep the little one occupied, or if you use tablets as tools for learning.

Best overall

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

1. OnePlus Pad 2 The best Android tablet for travelers overall Our expert review: Specifications Display: 12.1-inch IPS LCD, 3000 x 2120, 144Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Cameras: Selfie: 8MP / Main: 13MP Battery: 9510mAh, 67W Charging Stylus: Not included Today's Best Deals View at OnePlus View at Amazon View at OnePlus Reasons to buy + Flagship performance at an affordable price + Despite not being OLED, the 3K LCD display is still crisp + Open Canvas is fantastic Reasons to avoid - No fingerprint scanner - No microSD card slot - Lacking a haptic engine - Some features aren't available yet

The OnePlus Pad 2 took the few things that were great about its predecessor, such as battery life and a sleek design, then turbo-charged everything else. With its 12.1-inch display, it's right in that "almost perfect" range for many, being smaller than something like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but still being large enough to enjoy watching videos or getting some work done.

Speaking of which, a new version of the OnePlus Stylo was also released along with an updated detachable keyboard. Neither of these comes in the box, which is a bit of a bummer, but the new keyboard has a few upgrades of its own. For one, it can be removed from the Pad 2 and will remain connected thanks to Bluetooth. Plus, there's an NFC chip built into the wrist rest, making for easy file transfers from your phone to the tablet.

Performance is no slouch either, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Although it's not the latest and greatest chip to come from Qualcomm, there's really not much that the Pad 2 can't handle. Best of all, the OnePlus Pad 2 won't put too big a dent in your wallet. Even when pairing it with the Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard, you're looking at a total price of under $800.

Best premium

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra The best premium Android tablet for travelers Our expert review: Specifications Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2960 x 1848, 120Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Memory: 12GB / 16GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB + microSD Cameras: Selfie: 12MP + 12MP / Main: 13MP + 8MP Battery: 11200mAh, 45W Charging Stylus: S Pen included Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Samsung View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + AMOLED display is still stunning + Compatible with Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases + Still includes the S Pen and microSD card slot + No noticeable difference in performance with move to MediaTek + Samsung DeX goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Massive screen isn't for everyone - No cellular option (in North America) - Fingerprint scanner is awkward to use - Not ideal for couch surfing

Samsung makes a lot of different tablets in all shapes and sizes, but none are any bigger or more powerful than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Its 14.6-inch display is larger than many of the best Chromebooks, while being both slim and lightweight. Samsung also includes its excellent S Pen in the box, something that we're surprised and thankful to see on a yearly basis.

The continued rise in popularity of AI features helped spark a peculiar change for Samsung as it opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ as opposed to a Qualcomm chip. Samsung explained that it chose this SoC specifically because of its AI capabilities, which is quite important given the company's focus on Galaxy AI.

This focus on AI continued with the release of an updated Book Cover Keyboard, which now dons a dedicated AI key. However, that will set you back another $350, so you might be better served by finding the Tab S9 Ultra's keyboard case to save a few bucks.

Samsung got a lot of things right with the Tab S10 Ultra, but it's still quite expensive. Even when accounting for Samsung DeX, this tablet lacks any cellular connectivity, which is a decision that still has us scratching our heads.

Best for gaming

(Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 The best gaming Android tablet for travelers Our expert review: Specifications Display: 8.8-inch LCD, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory: 12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: Selfie: 8MP / Main: 13MP + 2MP Battery: 9510mAh, 67W Charging Stylus: Not included Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Lenovo

The problem with a lot of the best Android tablets is that while they may have more than enough horsepower, they're just too darn big. Lenovo solved this problem already with its Y700 series of tablets, but those were limited to certain regions, and the U.S. was not one of them. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue as the Legion Tab Gen 3 is essentially the Y700, but rebranded for this market.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with excellent battery life. All of that excellence is packed into an 8.8-inch IPS display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate. You might be disappointed by the lack of AMOLED or even Mini LED, but this Lenovo has managed to source some of the best IPS panels we've seen, and that includes the Legion Tab Gen 3.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 provides an excellent mobile gaming experience, especially when paired with a telescopic controller. However, thanks to the smaller display and compatibility with the Tab Pen Plus, it actually does a pretty fantastic job as a digital notebook. There's even a "desktop mode," which isn't something we expected to see on a tablet of this size.

Best connectivity

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Best portable tablet for connectivity Specifications Display: 10.9-inch IPS, 2304 x 1440, 90Hz Processor: Samsung Exynos 1580 Memory: 8GB / 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB + microSD Cameras: Selfie: 12MP / Main: 13MP Battery: 8000mAh, 45W Charging Stylus: S Pen included Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Samsung

Something to consider when you're trying to find the best Android tablet for traveling is what you'll actually be doing while you're gone. The reason for this is that it might help determine whether having built-in cellular connectivity is worth considering. Sadly, there just aren't very many good Android tablets with a 5G chip built-in, as even Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is relegated to "Wi-Fi Only."

Even if the Ultra came with 5G, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE would probably still be our recommendation. It sports a smaller 10.9-inch display, making it a great size for being a travel companion, while also including an S Pen in the box. Samsung also offers two different Book Cover Keyboard options, although you'll have to pay a bit more for either of those.

And when it comes to getting work done, Samsung DeX is just a couple of taps away. While the Exynos 1580 might not be able to keep up with some of the other options on this list, it's still more than capable of being a workhorse. But when the time comes to sit back and relax, the Tab S10 FE is great for that too, and you won't have to worry about finicky hotel Wi-Fi just to watch some YouTube or Netflix.

Best compact

(Image credit: Boox)

5. Onyx Boox Palma 2 Best small tablet for travelers Our expert review: Specifications Display: 6.13-inch Carta 1200, 1648 x 824 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Memory: 6GB Storage: 128GB + microSD Cameras: Main: 16MP Battery: 3950mAh Stylus: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target

Don't get us wrong, we love our phones and many of us aren't planning to give them up any time soon. But there's something to be said about trying to "disconnect," especially when you just want to read a few pages of a new book without being distracted. That's where the Onyx Boox Palma 2 comes in, as it's a phone that isn't actually a phone.

With its 6.13-inch display, it sure looks like a regular slab phone, albeit one from 2015. But instead of putting the focus on making the colors on your screen pop and stand out, it's just an Android-powered e-reader. The best way I can think of it is that Onyx made an iPod Touch with an E-Ink display that's running Android.

That makes it so you can still download and enjoy many of your favorite apps and books, while cutting back (and removing) the distractions.

Best E-Ink

(Image credit: Onyx Boox)

6. Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro Best for your eyes Our expert review: Specifications Display: 10.3-inch Kaleido 3, 2480 x 1860 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Memory: 6GB Storage: 128GB + microSD Cameras: Main: 16MP Battery: 4600mAh Stylus: Includes Boox Pen2 Pro Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning eye-friendly 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 colored E Ink display + Pen2 Pro stylus with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels + Android 11 with Google Play Store + Fingerprint sensor built into power button + 16MP rear camera + 6,300mAh battery lasts all week long and then some + Stereo speakers, mic, and microSD slot + USB-C fast charging + Unbelievably slim and lightweight design Reasons to avoid - No IP rating - Keyboard case needs to be bought separately - Not all Android apps aren't optimized for the tablet - Still not as snappy as a full-fledged Android tab

It seems as though there's a new E-Ink tablet being released every day, with the Onyx Boox line leading the charge. The Tab C Ultra Pro might have an obnoxious name, but there's nothing obnoxious about this beast of a machine. And it all starts with the 10.3-inch display that lets you add a bit of color to your screen if the mood strikes.

Since the Tab C Ultra Pro is running Android 12, this gives you access to all of your favorite note-taking and e-reading apps. This is great as you aren't locked into a single app or service, and don't have to try and find workarounds to get books that were purchased elsewhere.

Onyx also includes its Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus in the box, which magnetically attaches to the frame when you aren't using it. In addition to that, the company offers a Keyboard and Trackpad Case for the Ultra C Pro. There's even a dedicated row of function buttons, which isn't something that can be said for other options on this list.

Best kids

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

7. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Best tablet to keep the kids occupied Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display: 7-inch IPS, 1024 x 600 Processor: Quad-Core 2.0 GHz Memory: 2GB Storage: 16GB / 32GB + microSD Cameras: 2MP Front and Rear Battery: Up to 10 hours Stylus: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small size is easy to hold + 32GB storage option is available + Great battery life + Increased RAM over the previous model Reasons to avoid - Price jump over the previous model - The 7" screen can feel cramped

No other tablet really quite matches up to what the Amazon Fire 7 Kids can offer parents. For one, there's already a kid-friendly protective case included, designed to hold up through even the worst temper tantrums. Amazon also offers a "2-year Worry-free Guarantee," so if your little one does manage to break it, Amazon will replace the tablet for free.

But there's even more than Amazon offers, such as including one year of Amazon Kids+. This is a subscription service that includes "thousands" of different forms of media, such as books, videos, games, apps, etc. All while giving you the peace of mind that your little one is enjoying age-appropriate content.

The Fire 7 Kids tablet isn't going to win any awards for performance, as it's even limited to just either 16GB or 32GB of storage. However, there is a microSD card slot so you can download everything your kid will want, without needing to worry about using your Wi-FI hotspot or finding a Wi-Fi connection.

How to choose

Tablets are great travel companions

Ultimately, the decision about picking the best Android tablet for travelers comes down to what it is that you plan to use it for. Not just while you're traveling, but also when you're back in the comfort of your own home. If you're looking for something that can also replace an aging or cumbersome laptop, then you'd want something that can be paired with a detachable keyboard.

If you plan on just lounging around at the pool and want to read a new book that just came out, then we'd recommend checking out an E-Ink tablet. Plus, some of them can serve more than one purpose, so you can reply to emails for awhile and when you're done, read your favorite books.

While there are a multitude of factors to consider, it's also important to think about whether you're really going to use the tablet. You might just end up opting for a completely different tablet than the one that you were originally considering. But as we've said before, there's something out there for practically every scenario you can think of.