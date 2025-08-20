Which color Google Pixel 10 Pro should you buy?

Can't choose which color Google Pixel 10 Pro you should buy? Don't you worry, because I'm here to help. Four colorways are a lot to process, but you can narrow it down to one by way of elimination. First, take a good look at all four colorways of the tiny little Pixel 10 Pro. Once you've compared the details and feel of each option, the answer will become clear.

Take a gander at all the available colors of the Google Pixel 10 Pro

Is it gray? Is it blue? I don't know, really know. Regardless of what you want to call it, it's got a bit of both hues in it. The Google Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone is business attire that isn't boring. Green and yellow shades are usually perkier, but the Jade version of the Google Pixel 10 Pro doesn't scream in your face. The pastel green and gold look is mature and luxurious. This creamy white color evokes dreamy clouds and Italian marble. The Google Pixel 10 Pro looks very exquisite in Porcelain, but some might find it uninspiring. I've said it before, and I'll say it again — you can't go wrong with black. If there's no outright answer after looking at all the Pixel 10 Pro colors, just get this ashy Obsidian colorway.

Four Pixel 10 Pro colors, one choice

It might be the same size as the base Pixel 10, but the Google Pixel 10 Pro does not have the same specs or the same colorways. You have four options when looking to buy the 10 Pro: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. There's no right or wrong answer here. Go with your gut.

I adore smartphones and wearables with golden metal bits because it matches my existing jewelry. That's why the Jade green option is my favorite. Think of what your favorite color is and find something that's the same or close to it in the Pixel 10 Pro color portfolio.

If you don't care for bright shades, I highly recommend playing it safe with the gray-blue Moonstone option. It's a professional colorway that looks fantastic and isn't boring like Obsidian. Sure, you might automatically want to just get the black one and call it a day. But if you're going to do that, at least get something a little less unoriginal by getting the Moonstone option.