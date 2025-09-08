Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Two Android flagships fighting for the top spot

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $34.73 at AT&T $1,199 at Amazon $1,199 at Visible $1,199.99 at Verizon Ultimate AI-powered smartphone The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL keeps a similar design language as its predecessor, but adds meaningful upgrades, like a Tensor G5 chipset built by TSMC and Qi2 MagSafe-like wireless charging. It's one of the most AI-centric Android phones around and ships with the biggest battery ever on a Google Pixel smartphone. Pros Runs Android 16 out of the box

Advanced AI features like Camera Coach and Magic Cue

Long-term software support

Qi2.2 MagSafe-like wireless charging

5x optical zoom lens Cons Slower charging speeds

Tensor G5 may not be the best for gaming

Larger and heavier form factor OnePlus 13 $859.15 at Amazon $899 at OnePlus $929.99 at Amazon $929.99 at Best Buy Unbeatable value The OnePlus 13 builds on OnePlus' core value but with all guns blazing. It has the top-performing Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a huge 6,000 mAh battery to power it. Despite the large build, it has a handy design and a bright AMOLED display you'll love to look at every day. Pros Bigger 6,000 mAh battery and faster charging speeds

Top-tier performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

More durable with IP68 + IP69 ratings

Bigger display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback support Cons Limited software support

Slightly bulkier build

Wide-angle lens isn't quite as good

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is finally official, and while it may not look drastically different from its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it does bring a variety of upgrades underneath. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is also the largest (and most expensive) slab smartphone from Google this year.

The OnePlus 13 has plenty going for it too, including a superior chipset, a bright AMOLED display, and a bigger battery with faster charging. The Pixel 10 Pro XL might cost a little more than the OnePlus 13, but it's still in the same range, making this a compelling battle of large phones.

Between the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the OnePlus 13, which one's the better fit for you? Let's see how they compare.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google took the wraps off the Pixel 10 Pro XL at the Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199 for the base model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. There are two more storage options at 512GB and 1TB at higher prices, and the phone comes in four colorways: Moonstone (grayish-blue), Jade (green), Porcelain (white), and Obsidian (black).

The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, is a little cheaper at $900 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. For $100 more at $1,000, you can double the storage to 512GB and also get 16GB RAM. The base model is only available in Black Eclipse colorway, while the higher-end model comes in three finishes: Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Design and display

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and OnePlus 13 adopt very different design languages. While both phones are rectangular with curved corners, they feel entirely different in the hand.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL keeps a design similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL with flat edges and a pill-shaped visor running across the back, housing all the camera sensors and the temperature sensor. There's also the now slightly larger (and more prominent) "G" logo centered on the rear.

The OnePlus 13 has a different design with a circular camera module at the top left. It also has curved corners, but unlike the Pixel, it comes with a curved display and curved back edges that melt into the frame, making it easier to hold.

Both phones have similar screen sizes and dimensions. The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch display and measures 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5–8.9 mm. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a slightly smaller 6.8-inch panel but with comparable dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

What you do feel in your hand, though, is the weight. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is heavier than before at 232 grams, while the OnePlus 13 (despite keeping a larger battery, more on that later) comes in lighter at 210 grams.

Although the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a bit heavier, Google offsets this with a feature no other flagship Android maker offers right now: built-in magnets for MagSafe-like Qi2 wireless charging. This means you won't need third-party cases or stickers to attach the Pixel 10 Pro XL to MagSafe accessories like wallets, power banks, mounts, and chargers, as the phone supports all these accessories natively.

In fact, the Pixel 10 Pro XL also supports the highest Qi2.2 standard, allowing fast 25W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 also supports wireless charging (and can be faster with its official charger), but requires a case to mimic the Pixel 10 Pro XL's magnetic charging.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the OnePlus 13 doesn't have built-in magnets for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, it still offers two advantages over the Pixel 10 Pro XL: a SIM card slot and better durability. Starting with the former, you get a physical SIM card slot on the OnePlus 13, so you can just push your SIM in and start using the device. On the Pixel 10 Pro XL in the U.S., you only get an eSIM option.

In terms of durability, technically, the OnePlus 13 is more durable than the Pixel 10 Pro XL thanks to its dual IP68 + IP69 rating, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL only carries IP68 dust and water resistance. Both phones can handle occasional rain and even short underwater video capture, but the OnePlus is also rated against high-pressure, high-temperature water jet sprays. You may never need it, but it's reassuring to know your phone can survive those conditions.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On the front, both phones pack large 6.8-inch AMOLED panels. Both offer high resolution and up to a 120Hz variable refresh rate, but the OnePlus 13 one-ups the Pixel 10 Pro XL with 2160Hz PWM dimming, making it easier on sensitive eyes.

The OnePlus 13 promises up to 4,500 nits peak brightness but only 1,600 nits in high brightness mode, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL reaches 2,200 nits, making it better outdoors. The Pixel 10 Pro XL also uses tougher Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while OnePlus opts for its proprietary Ceramic Guard glass.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with one of the biggest upgrades to Google smartphones in years: the Tensor G5 chipset. As expected, Google switched from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for manufacturing on its 3nm process. This should (theoretically) deliver improved sustained performance and reduced heating compared to recent Pixel smartphones, and early results look promising.

Google says the Tensor G5 is "built for the Gemini era," with numbers to back it up. The Tensor G5’s TPU is 60% faster for on-device AI tasks, while Google claims the CPU is 34% better than last year's Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9.

The OnePlus 13, meanwhile, is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is widely regarded as the best chipset for Android phones. And even though Google baked in several upgrades to the Tensor G5 this year, it still falls short of the numbers and performance provided by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro XL OnePlus 13 OS Android 16 Seven years of OS upgrades OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) Four major OS upgrades Display 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED, 120Hz, 1344 x 2992, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 3,300 nits peak 6.82-inch, LTPO 4.1 AMOLED, 120Hz, 2160Hz PWM, 1440 x 3168, Ceramic Guard glass, 4,500 nits peak Processor Google Tensor G5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 16GB 12GB / 16GB / 24GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear cameras 50MP main + 48MP telephoto (5x) + 48MP ultra-wide 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x) Front camera 42MP 32MP Ingress protection IP68 IP68 + IP69 Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, eSIM only 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, physical SIM tray Security Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Battery 5,200 mAh 6,000mAh Charging 45W USB-C fast wired charging

Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2.2, 25W) 100W USB-C fast wired charging Up to 50W wireless (no native Qi2 support) Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.6mm; 232g 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm; 210g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean

In terms of other internal hardware, both phones offer the same storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The difference lies in RAM: Google opts for 16GB across all models, while OnePlus starts with 12GB on the base variant and goes up to 24GB on the 1TB model.

When it comes to battery life and charging, the OnePlus 13 stands apart with a 6,000 mAh cell and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL packs a 5,200 mAh cell and 45W fast charging.

Of course, endurance depends on day-to-day use and software optimization, but if you had to pick one, you just can't go wrong with the OnePlus 13. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, however, is better for wireless charging thanks to built-in magnets.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Turning to software, the Pixel 10 Pro XL ships with Google's stock Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive design out of the box. The Pixel also offers longer support, with Google promising seven years of OS updates, while the OnePlus 13 runs Android 15 with only four major OS upgrades.

As expected, the Pixel leans heavily into AI and user experience, with Google baking in even more helpful features into the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The new features include a Camera Coach, which uses Gemini to teach users how to take better photos, Magic Cue, which surfaces the right information when you need it, and many more.

OnePlus has added new AI features to its software, but it still lags behind when compared to the sheer number available on a Google Pixel.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Cameras

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In terms of cameras, both phones offer a similar triple-camera setup on the back. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FoV and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens supporting up to 5x optical zoom. Thanks to Google AI, the Pixel 10 Pro XL can zoom up to 100x using Pro Res Zoom, which refines highly zoomed photos with AI.

The OnePlus 13 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 50MP telephoto lens with only 3x optical zoom. However, the OnePlus 13 one-ups Google in digital zoom, reaching 120x, with AI refining photos at extreme zoom.

For the primary camera, the company continues to use Hasselblad’s color tuning, producing bright, punchy shots, though rumors suggest this might go away with the next generation.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. OnePlus 13: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When it comes to choosing between the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. the OnePlus 13, price aside, it's worth noting these phones are built for very different kinds of users.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL may not pack all-out performance, but it isn't meant to. Its chipset may not top benchmarks, yet it's powerful enough for most tasks and most people. Combined with software and AI features designed to help daily, it delivers a polished experience. Plus, there are other benefits of owning a Google Pixel device as well, including longer software support with seven years of OS updates and day-one Android releases from Google, something I value a lot.

The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, has the best-performing chipset, strong cameras, and a battery plus charging combo unmatched by other Android flagships in the U.S. It may lag in software features and version updates, but for those who demand heavy gaming and multitasking, the OnePlus is the better fit. And it also costs $300 less than the Pixel 10 Pro XL.