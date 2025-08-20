Does the Google Pixel 10 support Qi2 magnetic charging? Best answer: Google supports Qi2 magnetic charging on the Pixel 10 series. With inbuilt magnets and support for the Qi2 spec, Pixel 10 phones are compatible with magnetic chargers and Pixelsnap accessories.

Everything you need to know about Qi2 support on the Google Pixel 10

The Qi2 wireless charging standard is available with or without the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). Phones with the MPP have built-in magnets that connect with Qi2 or MagSafe chargers and accessories. Those without magnets inside can only support Qi2 Ready, which requires a magnetic case to unlock full magnetic alignment. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series supports Qi2 Ready, but the HMD Skyline includes magnets for the complete experience.

Google took the latter route with the Pixel 10. It built the Qi2 magnets right into each Google Pixel 10 model, including the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That means every model will work with Qi2, MagSafe, or Pixelsnap chargers and accessories with precise alignment because they have the Magnetic Power Profile built in.

An early release Google Pixel 10 Pro XL case with a Qi2 magnet array inside. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's "Pixelsnap" lineup of Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 launch is effectively a competitor to MagSafe. It's a collection of unique, first-party accessories that utilize magnetic connection with the Qi2 hardware inside each Pixel 10 model.

As a consequence, every Google Pixel 10 model is heavier than its Pixel 9 counterpart. Only one model — the Pixel 10 Pro XL — matches the thickness of the phone it is replacing; the rest are heavier. A thicker and heavier Pixel 10 lineup is perplexing at first glance, but the addition of magnets inside helps explain the discrepancy.

The Pixel 10 series is the first flagship Android lineup to include built-in magnetic charging support. Notably, only the top-end Pixel 10 Pro XL supports Qi2.2 25W speeds, with the rest supporting the standard Qi2 charging rate of 15W.

