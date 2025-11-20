The Pixel 10 finally shows me just how convenient Qi2 magnetic charging can really be, and this slim MagSafe power bank from Anker is the perfect companion for anyone with battery anxiety

When it comes to portable chargers, I've become accustomed to the type of power bank I have to hold in my hand, juggling it while trying to use my phone, or having it awkwardly protrude from my pocket with a long cable sticking out to charge my phone. Neither solution is particularly attractive, but MagSafe and Qi2 come to the rescue.

I recently got my hands on the Anker MagGo Power Bank (5K), and it's been such a joy to use with my Pixel 10. It's relatively thin, has a fairly large battery, and it's incredibly convenient to carry around when you need extra power. Yet, while there are still reasons to love non-MagSafe portable chargers, this Qi2 model has given me a glimpse of the true benefit of MagSafe, and I'm excited to see where it goes.

And the best part is that the Anker MagGo Power Bank (5K) is currently on sale for Black Friday, which makes this the second time I've seen it discounted, making it even more convenient for anyone wanting to pick one up.

Thin is in

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Of course, the most alluring aspect of the Anker MagGo Power Bank (5K) is its slim design. The charger measures .34 inches, which is about as thin (or thick) as the Pixel 10. Yes, it essentially doubles the phone's thickness, but it's much less jarring given the thickness of the Pixel 10's camera bar.

Anker's promotional visuals around this charger focus heavily on the iPhone Air, which is significantly thinner. That said, when you have a phone so thin, battery life may already be a concern, and having a charger that's a bit thicker but with a larger battery feels like a manageable tradeoff.