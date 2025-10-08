One of the best things about the Pixel 10 series, including the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is the inclusion of Qi2. They're the first Android flagship phones to feature built-in magnets, which is a very convenient feature that iPhone users have been used to for years. Better late than never, and the fact that the Pixel 10 is just now getting Qi2 means there are already plenty of MagSafe accessories that it can take advantage of, such as this Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim), which is currently on sale for 27% off.

This power bank normally costs $55, which isn't too bad for a portable wireless charger. The fact that it's a Qi2 charger means it's more or less future-proof, at least for the time being, thus giving it more value. You can grab the power bank for less than $40 right now, and, if you ask me, it's definitely worth adding to your cart at this price before Prime Day ends.

You'll also notice that the description says "Not for Pixel," but I can't help but feel like this is misleading. I'll explain more below so you can decide.

A slim magnetic charger for less than $40

✅Recommended if: you want a slim and portable charger for your Qi2-compatible smartphone, which includes iPhones, the Pixel 10 series, and Samsung phones (to some extent).

❌Skip this deal if: You don't have a Qi2 compatible smartphone or you're put off by the "Not for Pixel" notice

In the era of thin phones, the Anker Nano Power Bank (5K, MagGo, Slim) looks like an ideal companion. It measures only .34 inches and supports Qi2, so you can magnetically attach it to the back of your compatible phone. This would make it easier to charge while on the go, as you wouldn't necessarily have to carry a second device since it would be attached to the phone.

The Pixel 10 is already a somewhat thick phone, so having a charger that doesn't add too much thickness would be ideal. And since the charger sports a 5,000mAh capacity, you'll essentially be able to double your Pixel's battery life, since it has a capacity of 4,970mAh. Some of the color options might even pair well with your device if you go caseless (although we recommend a Pixel 10 case to protect your investment).

The "Not for Pixel" notice in the description seems foreboding, and Anker's documentation only highlights support for iPhones. That said, there doesn't appear to be any reason why this Qi2 charger doesn't support a Qi2 phone like the Pixel 10, or even a Qi2-Ready phone like the Galaxy S25 series. One reviewer even highlights how they use the charger with their Pixel 10 Pro, and it works fine, with the only complaint being heat.

Also note that this only supports 15W charging, so Pixel 10 Pro XL users may have to look elsewhere for 25W speeds.