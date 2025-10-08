During every major sales event, I rave about this portable Anker power bank that I purchased years ago. It's a fantastic charger that I still use today, so when I checked to see if it was on sale for this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, I was surprised to see that a better version had been released, and there's already a great deal you'll want to take advantage of before the sales event ends.

Originally priced at $59, the Anker Nano Portable Charger (or Anker Nano Power Bank) is already a steal for what you get. Still, a 33% discount makes it much easier on the wallet, as you'll pay only $39 for this pretty fantastic portable charger.

Stay charged for less

Anker Nano Portable Charger: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This versatile Anker portable charger could be a valuable addition to your travel setup. At just $39 after this Prime Day discount, this is a perfect addition for not only yourself, but also a friend.

A portable charger remains a handy option for anyone. I carry one most places I go, and a charger like the Anker Nano Power Bank should be perfect for more users on the go.

What's great about this particular charger is that it boasts a whopping 10,000mAh capacity, meaning it should be able to charge most phones twice, or provide a full charge and still have juice for extra power later on if needed. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery, while the OnePlus 13 boasts a 6,000mAh capacity.

This particular charger is great because it supports 45W charging. Most Samsung phones charge at just 25W while the premium models top out at 45W, so this should be perfect for most. Even phones with faster charging should be able to get decent charging speeds.

With a built-in retractable USB-C cable, a separate USB-C port, and a USB-A port, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously while keeping track of your capacity or charging time with the small display. And to top it off, the Anker Nano Power Bank features a loop, making it easy to carry.

On the other hand, you can always opt for a more affordable option, such as the older and very similar Anker Nano Power Bank that I've been using for the past couple of years. This model is also on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, although it goes by the same name.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This Anker power bank may be a couple of years old, but the large battery and relatively fast charging make it a worthwhile accessory, especially at this discounted price.

This model has a USB-C cable that doubles as a loop, as well as additional USB-C and USB-A ports. However, this model only charges at 30W, so it's not as fast. That's still fast enough for most Samsung phones, and the 10,000mAh battery means it'll still manage to charge most phones multiple times.

Either of these Anker portable power banks should be a great option for anyone looking for some battery security. They're also TSA-approved, so you should be good to go while travelling.