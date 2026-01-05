New leak raises hopes for Galaxy S26 Edge, despite earlier doubts

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may not be dead, new BIS certification hints at its existence.

Contradicting reports suggest potential independence of Galaxy S26 Edge from the main lineup.

Industry leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S26 Edge is nearly complete and crucial.

Several reports have been hinting at the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may be dead for good, after the company saw underwhelming sales of its predecessor. But this new leak may have given us some hope.

According to the post on X, the phone allegedly showed for BIS certification in India, accompanied by the model number SM-S947B/DS, possibly hinting at its existence. The leak didn't give away much of its specs; however, it seems Samsung applied for the grant on 2 January this year, in India.

Breaking‼️Galaxy S26 Edge (most likely) Spotted on BIS 🔥💡 Model: SM-S947B/DSEarlier, S26+ battery appeared with S946* on BIS. If that’s the Plus, this should be the Edge (or vice versa) 📱Looks like Galaxy S26 Edge may not be cancelled yet ✨️#OneUI8_5 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/0gNwPUt0GMJanuary 4, 2026

There have been several contradicting reports about the Galaxy S26 line-up, as the Korean OEM had plans to supposedly replace the Plus variant in the Galaxy S26 lineup with the slim Galaxy S26 Edge. However, according to more recent reports, the company could be sticking to its regular lineup of the base mode, the Plus, and the Ultra variant, leaving the Edge as an independent launch, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge, separate from the lineup altogether.

Ardent leaker Ice Universe also commented on the possibility of Samsung indeed launching the Galaxy S26 Edge, stating that "it is a product that is nearly complete and hastily canceling it would be a significant loss."

The main lineup is anticipated to launch in February this year, which is a slight delay from the typical end of January release. However, the Galaxy S26 Edge might launch in May, mirroring the launch schedule of its predecessor.

This shows that Samsung is still waiting and seeing what happensAfter all, it is a product that is nearly complete and hastily canceling it would be a significant loss. It may find a suitable opportunity to launch independently like the S25 edge https://t.co/orLISf0jlgJanuary 5, 2026

As for the device's specs, reports in October last year state that Samsung has been working on a smartphone codenamed "More Slim." For reference, the Galaxy S25 Edge's internal codename was "Slim," and "More Slim" could only mean that the company might be planning to shrink the size of the phone even further.

However, Samsung loves to throw us some last-minute surprises. While we may not see a line-up reshuffle this year, the launch event might give us a glimpse of the new Edge, considering they showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge multiple times before its official launch.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors