What you need to know

A Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked rendering suggests a flat 6.9-inch display with a raised, vertical triple camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 sport similar camera bar changes with flat displays and similar batteries to the past generation.

A recent rumor suggests we might have a Galaxy Unpacked event coming up on February 25, 2026.

As if the Galaxy Unpacked rumor earlier today wasn't enough, now, there's a major report that might've showcased what the Galaxy S26 series will look like.

Android Headlines surfaced some alleged renderings of the Galaxy S26 series today (Jan 30), giving us (what could be) our best look yet. Starting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the publication's renderings suggest a design similar to that of the S25 Ultra. It looks like consumers are still in for a completely flat 6.9-inch display once again, and rather minimal bezels.

On that front, the S26 Ultra gives similar vibes; however, the publication alleges that the rear panel is where things could change. This was speculated before, but these renderings claim Samsung will deploy a vertical camera array that resembles its Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The three cameras seemingly sit atop a vertical bar just like the Fold 7. The post adds that the device's photography capabilities could include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto. There's a fourth lens reported, too, which could be a 50MP periscope telephoto. Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery is suspected to power the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Plus & Base

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Flipping the script, we have the Galaxy S26 Plus and the Galaxy S26. Renderings, again, purport a similar design to the Galaxy S25 variants, but with the same raised camera bar for the cameras.

Rumors allege the Galaxy S26 Plus may offer a flat 6.7-inch QHD Plus Dynamic AMOLED display with a 4,900mAh battery. For its camera array, the S26 Plus is rumored to retain its 50MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. What the publication does not allege is whether or not Samsung has upgraded its telephoto's zoom or if it will remain at 3x like the S25 Plus. There's a 12MP selfie camera for the Plus, as well.

The base Galaxy S26 model still supposedly rocks a flat 6.3-inch display with a 4,300mAh battery. Still with that raised camera bar, the Galaxy S26 is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto. The selfie camera is rumored to sit at 12MP.

We've seen