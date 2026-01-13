Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Plus might stick with a familiar screen strategy

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Plus could reuse the S25 Plus' 6.7-inch screen, 4,900mAh battery, and 45W wired charging.

One of the few actual upgrades is likely Qi2 support, finally pushing wireless speeds past the old 15W cap.

The S26 Plus will reportedly enter production this month, trailing the Ultra, which allegedly started back in December.

The Galaxy S26 Plus, the middle child of Samsung’s upcoming flagship family, is shaping up to be nearly a carbon copy of its predecessor in key areas. According to a new report from The Elec, the phone will sport a 6.66-inch AMOLED QHD+ display.

Samsung reportedly came very close to axing the Plus model entirely. The original plan was to replace it with a Galaxy S26 Edge, a slimmer device designed to compete with the industry's obsession with thin phones. But after watching the market — specifically the lackluster sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air — the company got cold feet.

In a last-minute pivot in late 2025, Samsung scrapped the Edge and brought the Plus back from the dead.

Because this decision happened so late in the development cycle, Samsung didn’t have time to cook up new hardware. Instead, engineers had to grab what was already on the shelf.

Sources from The Elec report that the Galaxy S26 Plus will feature a 6.66-inch AMOLED screen (via Android Police). If that number sounds familiar, it should. It is almost the same display size found on the Galaxy S25 Plus (6.7 inches). You get the same resolution and the same general tech, likely because Samsung opted for a "verified specification" to ensure it could hit its manufacturing targets on time.

The recycling effort doesn't stop at the display. You are also looking at a 4,900mAh battery and 45W wired charging, specs that are identical to the predecessor.

The base Galaxy S26 quietly benefits

While the Plus tread water, the standard Galaxy S26 might actually get a small bump. According to The Elec, the base model’s screen is growing to 6.27 inches, up from the 6.2-inch panel on the S25.