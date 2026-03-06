Galaxy S26 preorders are already breaking records for Samsung — and the most popular model won't surprise you

Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung has received a record 1.35 million Galaxy S26 series pre-orders in South Korea before the phones even go on sale.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the most popular model, accounting for nearly 70% of all Galaxy S26 series pre-orders.

New features like the Privacy Display and pricing changes likely made the Galaxy S26 Ultra the most attractive option.

It's been just over a week since Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 series, and even though the company didn't change much from its winning formula, the lineup already appears to be a big hit for the Korean brand.

The Galaxy S26 series has not even gone on full sale yet, but interest in the phones is already sky high. According to a report from Korean outlet Yonhap News, Samsung has received a record 1.35 million pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 lineup in South Korea alone.

That figure has already surpassed last year's Galaxy S25 series, which reportedly recorded around 1.35 million pre-orders during its launch period. And with several days still left before the phones officially go on sale, the total could climb even higher.