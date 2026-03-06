Click for next article

An overseas report claims that Samsung is already pushing ahead with its plans for an Exynos 2700, which could see an expansion across its devices next year.

It was alleged that the heat generation of the chip is a factor, as Samsung could work to upgrade the HPB technology present in the 2600 for the next iteration.

The Exynos 2600 was exclusive to its South Korean market, however, the company states it boasts a 39% CPU increase and "double" the GPU power on a 2nm process.

It looks like Samsung is feeling the positive vibes with its Exynos 2600, as reports allege the next one is already underway.

A report from the Korean publication, Yonhap News, claims that Samsung is going all in on its next Exynos chip (via Android Headlines). The post alleges that the Korean OEM has already "completed the design" for its next-gen chip, the Exynos 2700. It cites an "industry source" in saying that Samsung is trying to ride the high of the Exynos 2600's performance, which "outperformed" Qualcomm's latest chip in certain aspects.

The Exynos 2700 is rumored to be built on the 2nm process, much like the Exynos 2600. Heat management, according to Yonhap News, is an area Samsung is placing under a microscope. Supposedly, the company is looking to build upon its Heat Path Block (HPB) packaging technology present in the 2600.

HPB is said to help disperse the heat generated by the phone more quickly. There's "confidence" around the performance of the Exynos 2700, as well, and the implementation of the chip on more Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S27 series next year, might help lower its cost to consumers.

Regardless, Samsung is reported to have started producing samples of its chip in preparation for its full-scale production later this year.

Already looking to the next

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Exynos 2600 debuted in December after a long history of leaks and reports about what it could offer consumers. Built on a 2nm process, Samsung says the chip forgoes its low-power cores and grabs a new CPU layout that facilitates higher performance and better efficiency. The company touts a 39% CPU increase and "double" the GPU strength of the 2500.

One of the main issues consumers have had in the past is how much weaker Samsung's Exynos chips have been. Additionally, the chip series has grappled with heat problems, as devices would experience overheating issues frequently. The HPB was said to solve this problem, as it was introduced on the chip. The folks at Android Headlines claim the chip could place components beside each other, instead of stacking them. We'll have to see how things progress as we await the Galaxy S27 series.

Android Central's Take

The heating issues are quite possibly what I'm looking at the most here. I won't get into Samsung's "power" or "performance" with the Exynos 2600, as the chip has seemingly done well. It has the new 2nm process, welcome CPU and GPU changes, so it seems to be on the right track. The heat generation is the next thing to hammer out. There's no way to completely remove heat (it is a phone, after all, that needs to work). But if Samsung can continue to cool things down, especially while people are gaming and more, that'll undoubtedly be a huge help.