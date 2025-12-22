What you need to know

Reports state that the Exynos 2600 does not feature an integrated modem, which could cause "efficiency concerns" for the Galaxy S26.

It's been speculated that a separated modem could generate more heat and demand more power from the S26 series, producing efficiency issues.

Nothing is confirmed; however, Samsung's Exynos 2600 debuted earlier this month with an HPB design to solve heating issues, 39% better CPU, and double the GPU capabilities.

There's no escaping the Galaxy S26 rumors, and this new report is shining a spotlight on a potential concern for the upcoming series.

This report was published by The Elec (South Korean), which claims that the new Galaxy S26 will not only feature the Exynos 2600, but it'll also sport a sharp modem change (via Android Authority). According to its sources, the Exynos 2600 does not feature an "integrated" modem. It's because of this reason that the report claims the phones could sport an external modem, but that could rip their efficiency.

Nothing is confirmed yet, as these are rumors, but the publication explained how consumers could get a less power-efficient Galaxy S26.

The publication states that, in an integrated design, Samsung could save on wiring and space, facilitating a chip that demands less power and runs cooler. However, if the phones (and chip) separate the modem into its own area, then "lower power efficiency and higher heat generation" are a possibility. The post highlights an industry member who speculates that the "number of functions inside the AP increased" within the Exynos 2600, causing Samsung to "remove the modem to secure space."

Still, this source still offered caution about the potential "performance-to-power" capability of the new flagship series, should this less-efficient phone rumor prove true.

There are concerns

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Exynos 2600 launched on December 19 after Samsung teased its upcoming debut earlier this month. This SoC is the first 2nm process product of its kind, rocking low-power CPU cores and a new CPU layout that should produce higher performance levels and better efficiency. Getting into specifics, the Exynos 2600 boasts a 39% CPU upgrade with double the GPU capability.

What's more exciting is that Samsung equipped the Exynos 2600 with an HPB design (Heat Path Block). The HPB is said to help solve those heating concerns that previously plagued quite a few of Samsung's custom chips.

Everything combined is what we should keep our eyes on with these "less-efficient" Galaxy S26 rumors. Android Authority speculated something similar, stating that Samsung could've packed enough upgrades into the SoC to offset any issues that might arise from a separated modem. If that happens, then consumers might not notice a difference. Either way, not every market is rumored to see an Exynos-powered Galaxy S26.

Other Samsung rumors include the Galaxy Z Flip 8, as reports claim the company could keep the foldable an Exynos-exclusive model, like the Flip 7.