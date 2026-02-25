Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 hands the Galaxy S26 the AI upgrade we've been waiting for

What you need to know

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra globally, though regional differences remain for the S26 and S26 Plus.

The new Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU, and Hexagon NPU are built to deliver proactive, on-device intelligence rather than simple performance gains.

Expect a 19% CPU boost, 24% stronger graphics for gaming, and a 39% NPU jump that significantly improves AI responsiveness.

Regional chipset lotteries aren’t completely gone, but Samsung is making a big move to deliver top performance where it matters. Today, Qualcomm officially introduced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy.

This custom chip powers the new Galaxy S26 Ultra around the world, while the regular Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus get it in certain regions.

Qualcomm and Samsung have worked together for years, but this chip marks a big step forward for on-device, agentic AI. Inside, it features the custom 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU, an advanced Adreno GPU, and a Hexagon NPU.

Meaningful real-world performance gains

The performance numbers make it clear what this hardware can do in everyday use. You’ll notice smoother performance thanks to a 19% faster CPU. Gamers get a 24% boost in GPU power, and the NPU can handle complex AI tasks with a 39% increase in capacity.

The main point is that the 8 Elite Gen 5 is built to run Galaxy AI smoothly, managing background tasks and offering proactive suggestions without relying on the cloud.

If you’re a creator, this platform brings features like Advanced Professional Video capture, Matrix Acceleration, and improved Nightography. You also get new on-device AI tools, including "Now Nudge."

With the S26 Ultra or S26 Plus, you get better connectivity thanks to the FastConnect 7900 system, which includes Ultra Wideband for quick interactions.

Qualcomm’s Smart Transmit Plus also helps your phone use uplink power more efficiently across 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite, so you get faster uploads and better coverage without using extra battery or sacrificing safety.

Qualcomm leaders are confident about this hardware. Chris Patrick, SVP of mobile handsets, said the platform delivers top performance for everything from creative work to productivity. Inkang Song from Samsung’s Mobile eXperience Business added that putting this chip in the global S26 Ultra brings their best Galaxy experience so far.



I’ve seen plenty of chipset launches where the upgrades were just marketing, but this shift toward agentic AI stands out. We’re finally moving beyond phones that just wait for us to use them. With Samsung and Qualcomm focusing on proactive, on-device intelligence, the S26 series is about making smartphones truly autonomous. I’ll be watching to see how features like Now Nudge work in everyday use, but the core technology here is clearly solid.