Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite wants to make AI wearables actually smart

What you need to know

Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon Wear Elite to bring flagship-level AI and performance to wearables.

The new chipset supports on-device AI with a Hexagon NPU handling up to 2B parameters.

Snapdragon Wear Elite promises 5x CPU gains, 7x graphics boost, and up to 30% better battery life.

MWC 2026 has just kicked off, and Qualcomm is wasting no time doing what it does best: launching new chipsets. The company has officially unveiled the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, and it could be the upgrade that wearables have been waiting for.

Whether it is the best Android smartwatches or the smart glasses that almost every brand is getting on with, almost every wearable relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon.

While chipsets like the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 used in the Pixel Watch 4 have performed well, wearable processors have fallen slightly behind their smartphone counterparts. Recent Snapdragon mobile SoCs have heavily focused on on-device AI, and Qualcomm now wants to bring that same leap to wearables with the Snapdragon Wear Elite.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Carrying the same Elite branding as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the Snapdragon Wear Elite is built to deliver better performance, improved battery life, enhanced connectivity, and on-device AI for smartwatches and "other emerging AI devices."

The Snapdragon Wear Elite features a Hexagon NPU platform designed for on-device AI tasks with support for up to 2B parameters. Qualcomm says this enables context-aware recommendations, natural voice interactions, and more.

For low-power AI tasks, the chipset includes an eNPU low-power island that supports always-on and active use cases. Low-power mode can handle activities like keyword detection and activity recognition, while active mode supports voice call echo cancellation and noise suppression.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Specification Process Node 3nm CPU 5-core CPU:

- 1x @2.1 GHz

- 4x @1.95GHz GPU Up to 7x faster AI Engine Dedicated Hexagon NPU paired with a low-power eNPU Connectivity 5G RedCap, Micro-Power Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB, GNSS, and NB-NTN Supported OS Wear OS by Google, Android, and Linux

AI is not the only area seeing improvements, though. Qualcomm says the new five-core CPU, featuring one core clocked at 2.1GHz and four cores at 1.95GHz, delivers up to 5x improved performance and 7x faster graphics. At the same time, the company claims up to 30% longer battery life, along with faster charging capabilities.

Connectivity also gets a major upgrade. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon Wear Elite integrates six advanced technologies, including 5G RedCap for low-power cellular connectivity, Bluetooth 6.0, micro-power Wi-Fi, UWB, GNSS for precise location tracking, and NB-NTN support for satellite-based two-way messaging when cellular and Wi-Fi networks are unavailable.

No devices powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite are available yet, but Qualcomm says the first wave of products should arrive in the coming months. The company has already partnered with Google, Motorola, and Samsung for upcoming devices powered by this new chipset.

Android Central's take

From what I've seen, it looks like a major upgrade across the board. I'm especially intrigued by Qualcomm's description of it as designed for "emerging AI devices." That makes me wonder which other categories, beyond smartwatches, the company plans to target.

There have already been rumors about OpenAI working on an audio-based AI device, and something like that could fit perfectly with a chipset like the Snapdragon Wear Elite. Maybe we get to know sooner than later now.