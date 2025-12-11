What you need to know

Qualcomm announced two chips today (Dec 11) for the mid-range and entry-level markets: the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4.

The 6s 4G Gen 2 utilizes the Kryo CPU cores for speeds of up to 2.9GHz, as well as photography upgrades for 108MP cameras for better detail.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 focuses on the battery, quickening its charge speeds from zero to 50% in 15 minutes, alongside similar camera upgrades to the 6s.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The mid-range and entry-level phone sectors are getting a boost this week, courtesy of Qualcomm, as it announces a pair of chips.

In a press release, Qualcomm informed Android Central that it's launching two chips this week for affordable phones: the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4. The company parades both chips around as mobile platforms with "robust performance" to level up devices with lower strength. Kicking things off is the 6s 4G Gen 2, which looks to stamp its name in the books for "dependable power."

Qualcomm states this chip features its Kyro CPU and Adreno GPU for smoother visuals and proficient multitasking. The CPU brings speeds up to 2.9GHz, alongside subtle improvements to its GPU for 20% increased graphical performance. The company states the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 supports 120fps, and it can facilitate low-lag on FHD Plus display phones.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Photography is another area Qualcomm sought to make better with the 6s 4G Gen 2. The chip can support cameras up to 108MP for refined details. Additionally, users will have access to "concurrent multi-photo and video" capabilities. This means you can shoot using all three cameras at once, giving you more options before sharing.

Qualcomm's been placing more focus on AI, and the necessary means to support it, and the 6s 4G Gen 2 is no different.

The chip supports voice assistance via AI software for quicker response times when called. Moreover, Qualcomm has improved its microphone capabilities and echo cancellation to ensure voices remain on video and recordings remain crisp and undistorted.

Enter the Snapdragon 4

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The second chip, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, sits on the same hallmarks as the 6s 4G Gen 2. Qualcomm's placed its Kryo CPU in this chip, too; however, its speeds only peak at 2.3GHz. When it comes to the Adreno GPU, smooth graphics with support for 120fps are highlighted. Such graphical promises are slated for phones with FHD Plus screens.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The chip can support phones with cameras up to 108MP, similar to the 6s 4G Gen 2. Concurrent camera capture remains the same across both chips; however, Qualcomm highlights the SD 4 Gen 4's "hardware-based multi-frame noise reduction." Through this, the company states its chip can cut out grainy results when taking photos.

While swift 5G and Wi-Fi are touted, the affordable chip lends its strength to another area: battery life. With Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 Plus technology, the post claims the chip can bring users from 0% to 50% in roughly 15 minutes.

Qualcomm adds that the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 have been included in its "mobile roadmap" with their sights squarely on the mid-range and entry-level markets.