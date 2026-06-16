Latest about Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 review on Android Central

Why wait for Prime Day? The 'fantastic' Nothing Phone (3) has already scored a record-smashing discount at Amazon

By Patrick Farmer published

Record low price The Nothing Phone (3) is one of the most unique phones on the market, and thanks to this early Prime Day deal, you can grab the device for its lowest price ever recorded.

Record low price

Keeping it fun: Nothing debuts its phones, audio lineup at Best Buy in the US

By Nickolas Diaz published

Keeping it fun Nothing says tech can be fun, debuts its phones and audio series at Best Buy across hundreds of U.S. Best Buy stores.

3 Comments
Keeping it fun

TikTokers are swapping their iPhones for Nothing Phones, and I think I understand why

By Nicholas Sutrich published

Nothing like a Nothing The Nothing brand has been growing at an exponential rate, and it looks like a heavy TikTok influence is playing a big role.

4 Comments
Nothing like a Nothing

Chatter says Nothing's CMF Phone 3 Pro is delayed, specs and launch leak

By Nickolas Diaz published

Is it a dynasty? Rumors talk about CMF by Nothing's next budget phone, stating the Phone 3 Pro could switch to a mid-range Qualcomm chip and more.

Is it a dynasty?
Nothing Phone 3 review on Android Central

The 'fantastic' Nothing Phone (3) is one of the most eye-catching devices on the market — and it just scored a major discount at Best Buy

By Patrick Farmer published

Finally! The Nothing Phone (3) is a unique device with a bold design and plenty of premium specs, and it's finally getting a real discount at Best Buy.

Finally!

Unlock the hidden potential of your Nothing Phone 4a Pro with these 4 Essential tips and tricks

By Nicholas Sutrich published

AC Hacks Just got a Nothing Phone 4a Pro? We've got some tips and tricks that'll help you make the best out of your new phone!

AC Hacks

Nothing's Essential Voice redefined how I talk to my phone, and it's about time someone fixed this problem

By Nicholas Sutrich published

Android Central Labs The Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro just launched a new feature called Essential Voice, and it's going to transform how Nothing users type.

Android Central Labs

Nothing's giving its phones an Essential Voice to usher in smarter transcriptions

By Nickolas Diaz published

Your voice Nothing drops another feature for its latest phones, aiming to provide an Essential Voice for smarter transcriptions.

Your voice

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is nearly unbreakable, except for one design flaw

By Jay Bonggolto published

The SIM tool trap The Nothing Phone 4a Pro nails durability with its metal build, but small flaws like an exposed mic mesh keep it from being fully worry-free.

The SIM tool trap
Nothing's Warp app for sharing files between Android and macOS

Nothing's new tool makes sharing between Android and desktop easier — and it does one thing differently [Update]

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Not AirDrop Nothing has launched Warp, a new tool for sharing files across Android and desktop devices.

Not AirDrop
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