Latest about Nothing
Why wait for Prime Day? The 'fantastic' Nothing Phone (3) has already scored a record-smashing discount at Amazon
By Patrick Farmer published
Record low price The Nothing Phone (3) is one of the most unique phones on the market, and thanks to this early Prime Day deal, you can grab the device for its lowest price ever recorded.
Keeping it fun: Nothing debuts its phones, audio lineup at Best Buy in the US
By Nickolas Diaz published
Keeping it fun Nothing says tech can be fun, debuts its phones and audio series at Best Buy across hundreds of U.S. Best Buy stores.
TikTokers are swapping their iPhones for Nothing Phones, and I think I understand why
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Nothing like a Nothing The Nothing brand has been growing at an exponential rate, and it looks like a heavy TikTok influence is playing a big role.
Chatter says Nothing's CMF Phone 3 Pro is delayed, specs and launch leak
By Nickolas Diaz published
Is it a dynasty? Rumors talk about CMF by Nothing's next budget phone, stating the Phone 3 Pro could switch to a mid-range Qualcomm chip and more.
The 'fantastic' Nothing Phone (3) is one of the most eye-catching devices on the market — and it just scored a major discount at Best Buy
By Patrick Farmer published
Finally! The Nothing Phone (3) is a unique device with a bold design and plenty of premium specs, and it's finally getting a real discount at Best Buy.
Unlock the hidden potential of your Nothing Phone 4a Pro with these 4 Essential tips and tricks
By Nicholas Sutrich published
AC Hacks Just got a Nothing Phone 4a Pro? We've got some tips and tricks that'll help you make the best out of your new phone!
Nothing's Essential Voice redefined how I talk to my phone, and it's about time someone fixed this problem
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Android Central Labs The Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro just launched a new feature called Essential Voice, and it's going to transform how Nothing users type.
Nothing's giving its phones an Essential Voice to usher in smarter transcriptions
By Nickolas Diaz published
Your voice Nothing drops another feature for its latest phones, aiming to provide an Essential Voice for smarter transcriptions.
The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is nearly unbreakable, except for one design flaw
By Jay Bonggolto published
The SIM tool trap The Nothing Phone 4a Pro nails durability with its metal build, but small flaws like an exposed mic mesh keep it from being fully worry-free.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android