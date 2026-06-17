OnePlus
What was once a niche enthusiast brand, OnePlus has evolved into a heavy-lifting mainstream player that's all about packing absolute max performance and insane battery life into its hardware. Its main focus is on its Android-based OS, OxygenOS, and its native AI system, OnePlus AI. It is well known for its flagship phones, the sleek R series, and more affordable Nord devices.
Beyond phones, OnePlus has also established a sizable hardware portfolio that spans earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets. Given that OnePlus and OPPO share R&D resources, their products are often very similar, though they differ depending on the markets they serve. OnePlus was co-founded by Carl Pei, who is now the CEO of Nothing.
Latest about Oneplus
The OnePlus 16 might be the closest we've come to a bezel-free phone
By Sanuj Bhatia published
All screen Bezels? What bezels?
Tablets are essential travel companions, and I've selected the TOP 9 devices you should consider before hitting the road in 2026
By Patrick Farmer published
Wherever you go Planning a trip this summer? These are the only tablets you should consider adding to your packing list.
The OnePlus 15 is picking up one of Android's most useful sharing upgrades
By Sanuj Bhatia published
OnePlus x iPhone OnePlus 15 users can now share files with Apple devices using Quick Share's AirDrop support.
OnePlus looks ready to dive deeper into the budget phone battle
By Jay Bonggolto published
Returning to budget roots OnePlus could return to its budget roots with a new N series, aiming to take on Redmi and POCO with affordable phones for price-conscious buyers.
Call off the search — these are the best cheap Android phones on the market today
By Nicholas Sutrich last updated
Affordable and awesome Want to save up as much cash as possible when purchasing a new phone? We're here to help you find the best budget Android phone for all your needs.
Thought OnePlus was struggling? The OnePlus 16 could be closer than anyone expected
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Earlier than expected The OnePlus 16 may arrive sooner than previous flagship launches, according to a trusted source.
I used the OnePlus Pad 4 for three weeks — Here are 5 things I learned
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Android tablet done right The OnePlus Pad 4 delivers excellent battery life, flagship performance, and one of Android's best multitasking experiences, but the ecosystem still feels half-baked.
Your OnePlus update is on hold, and honestly, you should be glad
By Jay Bonggolto published
damage control OnePlus has pulled its latest OxygenOS update after boot loop issues hit some phones.
The OnePlus 15R is a battery life beast, and it just scored a record-smashing discount at Amazon
By Patrick Farmer published
Straight savings Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off the OnePlus 15R, knocking the price of the 512GB phone down to its lowest price ever recorded.
OxygenOS 16.1 unlocks a smarter, more secure and personal OnePlus 15
By Nickolas Diaz published
Still fresh, still cool OnePlus announced that its OxygenOS 16.1 patch is finally rolling out for users with the OnePlus 15, bringing several meaningful updates.
Major reports say OnePlus, Realme merge, but there's a lot still in the dark
By Nickolas Diaz published
Merged? A crucial report claimed that OnePlus has merged with another OPPO sub-brand, Realme; however, there's much that's still in the dark.
OnePlus quietly drops a great smartwatch while its global business is in limbo
By Jay Bonggolto published
Soft launch OnePlus quietly dropped a titanium Watch 4 with Wear OS 6, but good luck buying one before the company possibly implodes.
Yeah, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is a phone, but it's mimicking handheld consoles
By Nickolas Diaz published
Press Start OnePlus has its eyes on mobile gamers with its Ace 6 Ultra, as new teasers showed off its handheld gaming console-like add-on.
OnePlus' Europe exit isn't official yet, but the signs aren't great
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Not looking good The company is said to be shifting focus toward China and select key regions.
OnePlus Nord 6 review: The endurance champion of 2026
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
With a power bank-sized 9,000mAh battery, the Nord 6 lasts two days with ease. Combine that with powerful internals and good software, and you get a great mid-range phone.
Best OnePlus phones 2026
By Harish Jonnalagadda last updated
Never settle Thinking about making the switch to a OnePlus phone, but not sure which model to get? We're here to help you.
The OnePlus 15R just got a rare discount for the Big Spring Sale, but is the phone actually worth it?
By Zachary David published
A Mid-Range Flagship The OnePlus 15R was a little disappointing on arrival, but it still has a lot to offer.
Why pay for the Galaxy S26 Ultra? This phone makes way more sense — and it just received a historic discount for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Better value here The discounted OnePlus 15 offers flagship performance at a lower price.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro made me ditch my AirPods Pro 3, and it came down to this one feature
By Sanuj Bhatia published
One feature changed everything Battery life is the key advantage of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro over AirPods Pro.
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