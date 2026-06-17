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What was once a niche enthusiast brand, OnePlus has evolved into a heavy-lifting mainstream player that's all about packing absolute max performance and insane battery life into its hardware. Its main focus is on its Android-based OS, OxygenOS, and its native AI system, OnePlus AI. It is well known for its flagship phones, the sleek R series, and more affordable Nord devices.

Beyond phones, OnePlus has also established a sizable hardware portfolio that spans earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets. Given that OnePlus and OPPO share R&D resources, their products are often very similar, though they differ depending on the markets they serve. OnePlus was co-founded by Carl Pei, who is now the CEO of Nothing.