OnePlus

What was once a niche enthusiast brand, OnePlus has evolved into a heavy-lifting mainstream player that's all about packing absolute max performance and insane battery life into its hardware. Its main focus is on its Android-based OS, OxygenOS, and its native AI system, OnePlus AI. It is well known for its flagship phones, the sleek R series, and more affordable Nord devices.

Beyond phones, OnePlus has also established a sizable hardware portfolio that spans earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets. Given that OnePlus and OPPO share R&D resources, their products are often very similar, though they differ depending on the markets they serve. OnePlus was co-founded by Carl Pei, who is now the CEO of Nothing.

Latest about Oneplus

OnePlus's Never Settle motto on the OnePlus 15's display

The OnePlus 16 might be the closest we've come to a bezel-free phone

By Sanuj Bhatia published

All screen Bezels? What bezels?

2 Comments
All screen
OnePlus Pad 3 Angled View on Deck

Tablets are essential travel companions, and I've selected the TOP 9 devices you should consider before hitting the road in 2026

By Patrick Farmer published

Wherever you go Planning a trip this summer? These are the only tablets you should consider adding to your packing list.

Wherever you go
The squared-off camera module on the Sand Storm OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is picking up one of Android's most useful sharing upgrades

By Sanuj Bhatia published

OnePlus x iPhone OnePlus 15 users can now share files with Apple devices using Quick Share's AirDrop support.

OnePlus x iPhone

OnePlus looks ready to dive deeper into the budget phone battle

By Jay Bonggolto published

Returning to budget roots OnePlus could return to its budget roots with a new N series, aiming to take on Redmi and POCO with affordable phones for price-conscious buyers.

Returning to budget roots
The Google Pixel 10a in the Lavender colorway.

Call off the search — these are the best cheap Android phones on the market today

By Nicholas Sutrich last updated

Affordable and awesome Want to save up as much cash as possible when purchasing a new phone? We're here to help you find the best budget Android phone for all your needs.

Affordable and awesome
OnePlus 15 camera review on Android Central

Thought OnePlus was struggling? The OnePlus 16 could be closer than anyone expected

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Earlier than expected The OnePlus 16 may arrive sooner than previous flagship launches, according to a trusted source.

Earlier than expected
Hands on with the OnePlus Pad 4

I used the OnePlus Pad 4 for three weeks — Here are 5 things I learned

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Android tablet done right The OnePlus Pad 4 delivers excellent battery life, flagship performance, and one of Android's best multitasking experiences, but the ecosystem still feels half-baked.

Android tablet done right

Your OnePlus update is on hold, and honestly, you should be glad

By Jay Bonggolto published

damage control OnePlus has pulled its latest OxygenOS update after boot loop issues hit some phones.

damage control
Holding a mint green OnePlus 15R in front of a pine tree

The OnePlus 15R is a battery life beast, and it just scored a record-smashing discount at Amazon

By Patrick Farmer published

Straight savings Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off the OnePlus 15R, knocking the price of the 512GB phone down to its lowest price ever recorded.

Straight savings

OxygenOS 16.1 unlocks a smarter, more secure and personal OnePlus 15

By Nickolas Diaz published

Still fresh, still cool OnePlus announced that its OxygenOS 16.1 patch is finally rolling out for users with the OnePlus 15, bringing several meaningful updates.

Still fresh, still cool

Major reports say OnePlus, Realme merge, but there's a lot still in the dark

By Nickolas Diaz published

Merged? A crucial report claimed that OnePlus has merged with another OPPO sub-brand, Realme; however, there's much that's still in the dark.

Merged?

OnePlus quietly drops a great smartwatch while its global business is in limbo

By Jay Bonggolto published

Soft launch OnePlus quietly dropped a titanium Watch 4 with Wear OS 6, but good luck buying one before the company possibly implodes.

Soft launch

Yeah, the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra is a phone, but it's mimicking handheld consoles

By Nickolas Diaz published

Press Start OnePlus has its eyes on mobile gamers with its Ace 6 Ultra, as new teasers showed off its handheld gaming console-like add-on.

Press Start
Unboxing the OnePlus 15 with the included charger

OnePlus' Europe exit isn't official yet, but the signs aren't great

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Not looking good The company is said to be shifting focus toward China and select key regions.

Not looking good
OnePlus Nord 6 review photos

OnePlus Nord 6 review: The endurance champion of 2026

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

With a power bank-sized 9,000mAh battery, the Nord 6 lasts two days with ease. Combine that with powerful internals and good software, and you get a great mid-range phone.

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Oneplus
OnePlus 15 testing on Android Central

Best OnePlus phones 2026

By Harish Jonnalagadda last updated

Never settle Thinking about making the switch to a OnePlus phone, but not sure which model to get? We're here to help you.

Never settle
OnePlus 15R review on Android Central

The OnePlus 15R just got a rare discount for the Big Spring Sale, but is the phone actually worth it?

By Zachary David published

A Mid-Range Flagship The OnePlus 15R was a little disappointing on arrival, but it still has a lot to offer.

A Mid-Range Flagship
The squared-off camera module on the Sand Storm OnePlus 15

Why pay for the Galaxy S26 Ultra? This phone makes way more sense — and it just received a historic discount for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Better value here The discounted OnePlus 15 offers flagship performance at a lower price.

Better value here
Hands on with the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro made me ditch my AirPods Pro 3, and it came down to this one feature

By Sanuj Bhatia published

One feature changed everything Battery life is the key advantage of the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro over AirPods Pro.

One feature changed everything
The squared-off camera module on the Sand Storm OnePlus 15

OnePlus executive who dismissed shutdown rumors has now stepped down

By Sanuj Bhatia published

Leadership exit The leadership change comes months after Liu dismissed shutdown rumors.

Leadership exit
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