The OnePlus 15 is picking up one of Android's most useful sharing upgrades

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What you need to know

OnePlus 15 is now receiving AirDrop support through Quick Share, joining Pixel and Galaxy phones.

The feature lets Android and iPhone users transfer files directly using native AirDrop and Quick Share.

The rollout appears limited to the OnePlus 15 for now, with no word on older OnePlus devices.

Following Samsung Galaxy phones and Google Pixel devices, AirDrop support through Quick Share is now rolling out to the OnePlus 15.

Late last year, Google introduced support for Apple's AirDrop on the Pixel 10 series. And unlike many previous workarounds, this wasn't really a workaround at all. It allowed users to send and receive files directly between Pixel phones and iPhones through Quick Share and AirDrop. Google later expanded the feature to the Pixel 9 series earlier this year.

Samsung then followed by bringing the feature to the Galaxy S26 series and later expanding it to several older flagship Galaxy phones through One UI 8.5. Other Android flagships, including the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra, have also gained support, and now it looks like OnePlus is finally joining the list.

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While OnePlus hasn't made an official announcement yet, users on the OnePlus forums have started reporting the rollout, and the folks over at Android Authority have also confirmed the feature is appearing on OnePlus 15 devices.

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

Android Central's take With this rollout, most flagship phones launched in late 2025 and throughout 2026 now support some form of AirDrop compatibility. It's honestly one of the better Android features introduced recently because it helps break down the ecosystem barriers and makes sharing files between Android phones and iPhones much easier.

Like on other supported devices, the feature works by setting visibility to Everyone on both the Android phone and iPhone. Once enabled, you'll be able to transfer files back and forth directly using the native AirDrop and Quick Share interfaces.

If you don't see the feature yet, make sure both your phone software and Quick Share app are updated to the latest version.

It's also worth noting that, for now, the rollout appears to be limited to the OnePlus 15. There is no indication yet that the feature will be coming to older devices like the OnePlus 13 or earlier models.