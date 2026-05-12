The iOS-Android file sharing nightmare is officially over for more Android users

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What you need to know

Google is expanding Quick Share beyond Pixel phones, with Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor joining the rollout this year.

Android users can now share files with iPhones through QR code cloud transfers, reducing one of the platform’s biggest everyday frustrations.

Quick Share is also heading directly into apps like WhatsApp, making file sharing faster and less clunky.

Google finally addressed one of Android’s most annoying issues when it partnered with Apple late last year to make Android’s file-sharing app, Quick Share, compatible with AirDrop. At The Android Show: I/O Edition 2026, the firm revealed a slew of updates to make Android more connected and intelligent, with Quick Share and device migration seeing some of the greatest changes to yet.

In the past, Android users have had a rough sharing experience. Sending a video or photo between different brands often often forced you to resort to slow uploads, third-party apps, or awkward workarounds.

Google today revealed that its AirDrop equivalent, Quick Share, is coming to more Android phones outside Google Pixel smartphones. More Android brands including Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor are joining the rollout this year. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra started receiving support for AirDrop sharing in April.